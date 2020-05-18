PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) today announced a series of free, continuing medical education webinars providing updates on the latest research and expert insights for managing cancer. The NCCN 2020 Annual Conference—originally scheduled for March 19-22—was one of the first major oncology meetings to be impacted by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Now, NCCN is delivering emerging findings and trends in cancer treatment online via the NCCN 2020 Virtual Annual Conference at NCCN.org/conference.
"We won't allow COVID-19 to stand in the way of progress for people with cancer," said Robert W. Carlson, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "Numerous innovations in cancer care have emerged over the past year, as reflected in continuous updates we've made to the NCCN Guidelines. These webinars provide essential new information on how to achieve the best outcomes for patients and they also provide a deeper understanding of the strong evidence that supports recommendations found in the NCCN Guidelines."
In addition to newly posted continuing education (CE) webinars, NCCN is providing online access to a (non-CE) poster session overseen by the NCCN Oncology Research Program (ORP). The conference website also includes a virtual exhibit hall, patient advocacy pavilion, reimbursement resource room, and health information technology listings.
"In normal years we share continuing education sessions both in-person and via enduring webinars, in order to provide everyone with the opportunity to learn using the method that's best for them," explained Dr. Carlson. "We look forward to the future when it's safe to resume large, in-person meetings, since many people enjoy the face-to-face interaction with thought leaders, networking, and camaraderie that conferences provide. However, we are glad to have been able to pivot as seamlessly as possible to online-only offerings under the current circumstances."
The full list of recorded webinars for the NCCN 2020 Virtual Annual Conference can be found at education.nccn.org/ac2020. Topics include new and emerging therapies, keys to optimization and implementation of treatment, and best practices in delivery of care across the cancer continuum. Some sessions tackle issues where there are differing perspectives, including a panel on controversies in cancer risk assessment and management of hereditary cancers, and a debate on optimal first-line therapy for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Other sessions highlight updated evidence-based expert consensus for all major cancer types (including breast, colon, lung, pancreatic, and many more).
The NCCN 2020 Nursing Program: Advancing Oncology Nursing™ is now a live-to-recorded webinar series which began on May 7, and includes supportive care topics like managing immunotherapy-related toxicities, molecular testing updates, and oral chemotherapy compliance. The full list of already-recorded webinars plus registration for upcoming live offerings can be found at education.nccn.org/nursing2020.
Recorded sessions for Fellows are available via the NCCN Continuing Education portal, as is a live-to-recorded satellite session on Multiple Myeloma.
Visit NCCN.org/conference to learn more about the NCCN 2020 Virtual Annual Conference, and join the conversation online with the hashtag #NCCN2020.
The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, efficient, and accessible cancer care so patients can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information and follow NCCN on Facebook @NCCNorg, Instagram @NCCNorg and Twitter @NCCN.
