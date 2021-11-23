AVERILL PARK, N.Y., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As families and friends gather around the Thanksgiving dinner table in gratitude for life's many blessings, Leonard Perlmutter, founder of American Meditation Institute reminds the nation that celebrants can ensure that every organ of their bodies will also be able to give thanks for the wholesome pleasures of delicious, home-made food. According to Perlmutter, author of the new book YOUR CONSCIENCE, and originator of National Conscience Month (January of 2022), no individual will have to deny themself the pleasures of food nor experience guilt this Thanksgiving––if they simply experiment wisely with food choices, like deciding to eat one, rather than two or three slices of Grandma's famous apple pie.
Perlmutter says, "If we think of Thanksgiving dinner as a scientific laboratory for experimenting with the unerring wisdom of the Conscience, we can savor every morsel we eat, while at the same time loving our muscles, nerves, joints, eyes, teeth, brain, heart, lungs, liver, bladder, intestines, stomach and kidneys just to name a few. When we use the Conscience as our guide, we'll also find the flexibility, energy, optimism, and good sense of humor we need to help prevent the potential family conflicts that can so easily erupt at such holiday gatherings."
Learn more about how to create all kinds of easy experiments at holiday time and every other day of the year in Perlmutter's new book, YOUR CONSCIENCE. It teaches how to start the process of trusting one's Inner Wisdom, even if it's unclear where or how to start. The book is an easy-to-read handbook that presents simple experiments for practicing how to use the Conscience—and notes the many benefits that can be derived from that effort. Only through one's personal experience of testing the wisdom of the Conscience can any individual learn to trust its ever-reliable guidance in making lifestyle choices that will assure long-term good health and happiness.
About the American Meditation Institute
The American Meditation Institute (AMI), a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science and AMI meditation as holistic mind-body medicine. In its approach to wellness, AMI combines the healing arts of the East with the practicality of modern Western science. Throughout the year, The American Meditation Institute presents Leonard Perlmutter's Foundation Course for solving all of life's challenges, and publishes Transformation a quarterly journal of Yoga Science that contains helpful news and a complete upcoming calendar of classes.
FACEBOOK Link: https://www.facebook.com/AmericanMeditationInstitute
To schedule an interview with Leonard Perlmutter, please contact:
Media Contact:
Robert Washington
American Meditation Institute
60 Garner Road
Averill Park, NY 12018
Tel: 518.674.8714
Fax: 518.674.8714
Media Contact
Leonard Perlmutter, American Meditation Institute, 5186748714, info@americanmeditation.org
SOURCE American Meditation Institute