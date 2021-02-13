OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The pandemic that the world has experienced over the past year has people looking for hope and guidance. As Dr. Zielonka states, "if ever there were a time to transform and protect your health for life, now is that time."
Initially Dr. John Zielonka founded National Health Day to finally accomplish what many Canadians had been asking for over the last 2 decades, an extra holiday between New Year's and Easter over Canada's long winter. Dr. Zielonka's purpose, however, was to help Canadians understand 2 things; the actual meaning of the word "health" and the fact that everyone is ultimately responsible for their own health.
Canadians are encouraged to do anything healthy on this day including learning the actual definition of the word health.
"The optimal state of physical, mental and social well-being – and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity."
"If all Canadians, especially politicians and doctors, understood what the word actually meant, and more importantly acted on it, our country would be a much healthier place."
Read the full article here: https://www.dropbox.com/s/h1ccknlyp2klzem/National%20Health%20Day%202021.pdf?dl=0
Media Contact
John Zielonka, Dr. John Zielonka, +1 613688-1036, drz@excellenceinhealth.com
Dr John Zielonka, 6138685572, drjrz@aol.com
SOURCE Dr. John Zielonka