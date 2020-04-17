NEW YORK, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dadi, the leading male fertility company that introduced the first FDA-licensed at-home sperm collection kit and storage solution, today announced a new "Send a Friend a Free Kit" program for National Infertility Awareness Week being held April 19-26, 2020.
Through the Send a Friend a Kit program, Dadi customers can send one friend a free at-home sperm collection kit, a lab testing fertility report and one year of storage--a $199 value. The program applies to any Dadi customer who has purchased a kit by April 30, 2020.
National Infertility Awareness Week comes at a time when many families are questioning the coronavirus quarantine's impact on their fertility journeys. By participating in the "Send a Friend a Free Kit " program, Dadi customers can empower their friends and family to immediately take charge of their future fertility despite the quarantine.
While National Infertility Awareness Week addresses the fertility challenges of both women and men, the burden of infertility typically falls on women--despite 50 percent of infertility cases being attributed to male factor infertility. By testing their sperm as a first step, men can identify any issues and be directed to the right treatment plan, thus saving women from the expense and stress of additional procedures. If sperm is determined to be healthy, it can be stored for future use.
With Dadi's patented, FDA-licensed and temperature-controlled kit, sperm samples can be collected in the comfort of the customer's home and shipped safely and securely overnight. Within 24 hours of receipt of the customer's deposit, a certified lab technician analyzes the sperm deposit and emails the customer a personalized fertility health report, which also includes a video of their sperm. Healthy deposits are stored in Dadi's secure lab facility with an annual subscription for an overall experience that's faster, easier and less expensive than traditional sperm banks.
Dadi, guided by an advisory board of medical and scientific fertility experts, is leading the charge in helping men take control of their reproductive health. Since launching last year, Dadi has:
- Begun working with Johns Hopkins Oncology Center, which is now referring its male cancer patients to Dadi during the quarantine
- Established partnerships with Planned Parenthood (to assist the transgender community), McDonald's, and others
- Serviced thousands of customers in over 1,100 cities in all 50 U.S. states
"In our current global climate, helping each other plan for the future is more important than ever," said Dadi co-founder and CEO Tom Smith. "That's why for this year's National Infertility Awareness Week, we're working to normalize the conversation around male factor infertility while making Dadi services even more accessible. With our Send a Friend a Free Kit program, we're empowering our customers to help others take charge of their future fertility despite the quarantine. With Dadi Kit, men can immediately take steps to test and store sperm--quickly, easily and securely--all from the comfort of their own homes."
About Dadi
Dadi is the leading male fertility company that makes male fertility testing and storage more affordable and accessible. Dadi has created a simple, safe, and easy way for men and couples to make well-informed fertility preservation and family-building decisions as well as identify potential male factor infertility issues. Male factor infertility has been traditionally ignored and represents a systemic problem across industry-standard reproductive health services. Dadi's at-home collection kit and cryogenic sperm storage solution is FDA-licensed across the USA in all 50 states and provides comprehensive lab testing and reporting for an overall experience that is faster, easier and less expensive than traditional sperm banks can provide. Based in Brooklyn, New York, Dadi was co-founded by Tom Smith, Gordon von Steiner, and Mackey Saturday. Since its launch in January 2019, Dadi has serviced customers in over 1,100 cities nationwide. For more information, visit www.dadikit.com.
