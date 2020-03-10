LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institutes of Health's All of Us Journey is visiting Southern California throughout March and April to educate communities about the opportunity to participate in a historic medical research effort. The All of Us Journey is an interactive mobile exhibit designed to share information about the All of Us Research Program, which aims to collect health data from one million or more people living in the United States––with the goal of accelerating precision medicine.
An individual's personal health can be affected by factors such as geographical location, occupation, ethnicity, genetic health history and more. By gathering health data from one million or more participants, from all walks of life, All of Us hopes to build a data resource rich with diversity—particularly from groups who have historically been underrepresented in biomedical research—in order to give researchers a more complete picture of factors that impact health and disease.
Since the tour's launch in the summer of 2017, the Journey has traveled to more than 40 states and 150 communities across the country, helping enroll more than 7,000 participants in the All of Us Research Program. Currently, 36,040 people in California are among the more than 335,000 people who have already enrolled in the program.
March 13, 6PM to 9PM
March 14, 9AM to 4PM
El Centro Navy Base
2024 Bennett Road
El Centro, CA 92243
March 17, 9AM to 12PM
Vista Community Clinic Health Fair
1000 Vale Terrace Drive
Vista, CA 92084
March 19, 10AM to 2PM
San Ysidro Health Center
4004 Beyer Blvd
San Ysidro, CA 92154
March 20, 10AM to 2PM
San Ysidoro Health & MAAC Community Charter School
1385 Third Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911
March 23, 10AM to 3PM
Logan Heights Family Health Center & National Alliance for Hispanic Health
1809 National Ave
San Diego, CA 92113
March 25, 9AM to 3PM
Sherman Heights Community Center & National Alliance for Hispanic Health
2258 Island Ave |
San Diego, CA 92102
March 27, 9AM to 2PM
National Alliance for Hispanic Health & Mexican American Opportunity Foundation
Mexican American Opportunity Foundation Headquarters
401 N Garfield Ave.
Montebello, CA 90640
March 28, 8AM to 2PM
National Alliance for Hispanic Health & Mexican American Opportunity Foundation
East LA Farmer's Market
4801 E Third Street
Los Angeles, CA 90022
March 29, 10AM to 5PM
Health & Fitness Expo with Cedars Sinai
1201 S Figueroa St.
Los Angeles, CA 90015
April 1, 10AM to 4PM
FQHC-Clinicas del Camino Real Inc- Maravilla
450 Clara St.
Oxnard, CA 93033
April 2, 10AM to 3PM
University of Southern California
UPC Campus
835 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90089
April 3, 10AM to 3PM
University of Southern California
USC Health Science Campus - Lot 71
Los Angeles, CA 90033
April 9, 4PM to 10PM
April 10, 2PM to 10PM
Maya Cinemas & National Alliance for Hispanic Health
1000 California Avenue
Bakersfield, CA 93304
For more information about All of Us Journey exhibits and schedule updates, please visit https://www.JoinAllofUs.org/tour.
About the All of Us Research Program: The mission of the All of Us Research Program is to accelerate health research and medical breakthroughs, enabling individualized prevention, treatment, and care for all of us. The program will partner with one million or more people across the United States to build the most diverse biomedical data resource of its kind, to help researchers gain better insights into the biological, environmental, and behavioral factors that influence health. For more information, visit www.JoinAllofUs.org/tour and www.allofus.nih.gov.