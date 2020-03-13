MCLEAN, Va., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institutes of Hope® announces the launch of an educational campaign regarding a bold public health intervention which could hasten the development of herd immunity to the coronavirus. Herd immunity occurs when a large percentage of the population has become immune, reducing the probability of an epidemic. The campaign seeks to persuade the CDC to examine the feasibility of deploying such an effort in the current crisis and to write a white paper on the subject. George Washington employed this very public health intervention to achieve herd immunity to smallpox during the Revolutionary War.
There is no vaccine for the coronavirus. The only pathway to herd immunity is recovery from infection. The global coronavirus crisis looms large. The potential health consequences and effect on the American economy are staggering.
Inoculation would involve deliberate coronavirus exposure to volunteers at low risk and under controlled quarantine conditions. This approach could provide America with an army of care providers who are immune to the disease. There are health advantages as well as potential powerful economic advantages to a well-organized and funded campaign of inoculation. Cruise ships are going to be moored empty, potentially for weeks. These valuable floating communities could be turned into safe havens for volunteers willing to be inoculated. America would care for these volunteers during their quarantine. Other resorts and hotels lying dormant during the pandemic crisis could be employed in the same manner.
On the 6th of January 1777, George Washington ordered the inoculation of troops for smallpox prevention and completed the first successful mass inoculation of an army at the height of a war.
ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HOPE®
The National Institutes of Hope® is a registered trademark of Conover Foundation, a 501c3 private foundation. Conover Foundation works in three areas: 1) CELEBRATING the character of important Americans in history who demonstrated great empathy for others. 2) SUPPORTING efforts to provide education on the art and neuroscience of healthy human relationships, and 3) IMPROVING access to health care.
For National Institutes of Hope®
Contact: Lawrence M Nelson, (703) 829 5538 (c)