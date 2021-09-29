ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Educators will gain new insights into supporting students with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in navigating classroom dynamics, academics, and social and emotional learning (SEL) at the upcoming Conscious Discipline for Autism Spectrum Disorder Workshop. An estimated 1 in 54 children in the United States have ASD. Understanding how to help these children connect, develop social skills, and manage emotions is critical to their academic and life success.
The workshop, to be held December 3-4, 2021 in Orlando, FL, will feature Conscious Discipline founder and SEL pioneer Dr. Becky Bailey, Conscious Discipline Master Instructor Kim Jackson, and Conscious Discipline Certified Instructor Cheryl Cotter. Jackson has extensive experience working with children with ASD, and Cotter is a special educator with advanced training and certification in numerous therapeutic interventions for people with ASD.
Conscious Discipline is a trauma-responsive, comprehensive SEL program that combines evidence-based practices in SEL, equitable school culture, classroom management, and self-regulation.
"Social and emotional learning is critical to the success of children with autism," says Conscious Discipline founder Dr. Becky Bailey. "It supports children in connecting with others, developing social skills, and managing their emotions so they can problem solve, learn, and thrive socially and academically."
The two-day workshop is intended for educators, administrators, parents, special education teachers, school counselors, school psychologists and social workers seeking strategies for effectively supporting children with ASD. Attendees will gain a better understanding of brain development as it relates to autism and will learn best practices that create the structure, safety, and connection that students with ASD need to learn and succeed. They will also have the opportunity to visit a model classroom and see the application of new strategies firsthand.
"Conscious Discipline has the structure and left-brain information that is common to autism interventions," says Cotter. "The difference is that it also has the right brain piece, which emphasizes connection. That's the piece that is missing in other interventions. It allows children to experience connection in a way that is predictable, comfortable, and safe for them. It also gives adults the tools to support children through their upset, so they come out of it feeling safe rather than feeling bad about themselves."
Individuals interested in attending the December workshop can register on the Conscious Discipline website: https://consciousdiscipline.com/professional-development/event/conscious-discipline-sel-for-students-with-autism-spectrum-disorder/.
Conscious Discipline is a trauma-informed, adult-first methodology that integrates social and emotional learning, school culture, and discipline in order to create collaborative learning communities that support all members in reaching their highest potential. In 2020, the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL) named Conscious Discipline a "SELect Program," its highest designation for effective, evidence-based SEL. Research shows that Conscious Discipline decreases aggression, impulsivity, and hyperactivity while creating a positive environment in the school or home. In schools, Conscious Discipline has been shown to reduce discipline referrals while increasing academic achievement. Learn more at http://www.consciousdiscipline.com.
