MILWAUKEE, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LeadingAge Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Health Care Association/Wisconsin Center for Assisted Living (WHCA/WiCAL) today encouraged all skilled nursing care centers and assisted living facilities in Wisconsin to recognize the dedicated nursing assistants who provide care to our frail elderly or people living with disabilities who reside in these care centers or receive care at home.
National Nursing Assistants Week is being celebrated June 17-23, 2021. The theme of this year's National Nursing Assistants Week is "Nursing Assistants: Creating a Community of Caring." The week honors the commitment of nursing assistants who are key players in the lives of the people in their care.
"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our dedicated caregivers dutifully came to work every day to care for our residents. They deserve our recognition and thanks, especially after this past year. They continue to work tirelessly and courageously, providing critical and essential care to Wisconsin's long-term care residents," said John Sauer, President and CEO of LeadingAge Wisconsin.
"National Nursing Assistants Week recognizes the important work our caregivers provide to our friends and loved ones," said Rick Abrams, President & CEO of WHCA/WiCAL. "Each day there are more than 85,000 dedicated caregivers who support and care for more than 90,000 older adults and people living with disabilities in nursing homes and other long-term care settings throughout the state and at home with direct support caregivers."
National Nursing Assistants Week is a time to recognize the important work of nursing assistants and honor their valuable contributions in all care settings throughout the state.
