TAMPA, Fla., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) today announced Do 43, a new campaign designed to continue shining a critical light on the 43 children diagnosed every day with cancer. As the COVID-19 virus impacts the nation, it also affects crucial support needed to help some of our most vulnerable citizens – children battling cancer. Through the new campaign, the NPCF encourages individuals to "Do 43" things in support of pediatric cancer research. During a time when many find themselves with more downtime to make a difference, NPCF's Do 43 challenges people to get active and involved. The initiative offers a host of creative opportunities to support the cause while respecting social distancing – combined with an added layer of "doing good" by supporting the 43 children a day diagnosed with cancer.
Beginning today, April 3 (4/3), the NPCF has created virtual programs that are easy to adopt over the next 43 days. Communities nationwide are encouraged to personalize the initiative to fit their preferences, while also making an impact. Over the next 43 days, supporters can donate 43 cents, $4.30 or $43 dollars – in addition to challenging 43 friends, family members or neighbors to get involved. For example, the NPCF suggests walking one mile a day, potentially donating $43 over the next 43 days to help fund a cure for pediatric cancer. More information on these and the other opportunities can be found at www.nationalPCF.org/
"Even against the chaotic and uncertain backdrop of COVID-19, it is imperative that we continue our work in finding cures for childhood cancer," explains National Pediatric Cancer Foundation CEO David Frazer. "As a nation, I am confident we will recover from this pandemic. However, pediatric cancer will still be here when we do… so research remains paramount. We're asking all Americans who are homebound during this time to please make the most of it by getting outside, getting involved and helping these children – 43 of them every day."
About National Pediatric Cancer Foundation
The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding research to eliminate childhood cancer through the Sunshine Project, the Foundation's collaborative research initiative. By partnering with doctors and researchers from the country's top institutions, the Sunshine Project is fast-tracking the development of new drugs and therapies that will ultimately lead to the cure of childhood cancers. The NPCF has received a perfect 100% score for financial health and transparency and is recognized as the top-rated cancer charity in the U.S. by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit www.NationalPCF.org or connect via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.