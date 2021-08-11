OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows people of color—including African-Americans, Asians, American Indians, Pacific Islanders, and Hispanic or Latino people—make up almost 40% of the United States population.(1) But several determinants of health, such as access to healthcare and systemic racism put these people at higher risk for poor healthcare outcomes, even fatal results. Dr. Maria Hernandez, founder and CEO of Impact4Health, says, "It's time to move this conversation forward. The pandemic really highlighted just how difficult it can be for minority individuals to receive the same level of care as other patients; we need to work on setting up national policies that not only help underserved communities get better care, but that also improve the diversity of the healthcare workforce."
While there have been strides toward true equality, we're not there yet, Dr. Hernandez says. And as a result, healthcare inequities translate into real health problems:(2)
- The average wait time for African Americans needing kidney transplants is about twice as long as that of white patients.
- African-American infants have a mortality rate of almost 2.5 times greater than whites.
- Hispanic and African-American youth are more likely to die from diabetes.
- Some Asian populations have poorer survival compared to non-Hispanic whites for certain types of cancers at certain stages.
Healthy People 2020 defines healthcare inequities as "a particular type of health difference that is closely linked with social, economic, and/or environmental disadvantage." In contrast, health equity is defined as the "attainment of the highest level of health for all people."(3) But equity is closely tied to equality, which means that each individual gets the same resources or opportunities as every other individual.(4)
Part of improving healthcare for minority populations is their inclusion in the healthcare industry itself. 2017 data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows that white workers make up over 50% of studied health occupations such as health diagnosing and treating practitioners, health technologists and technicians, and healthcare support. Along with people of color, women are also underrepresented in these professional fields.(5)
There's no one-size-fits-all solution to fixing the problem and addressing healthcare inequities on a national level will take a concentrated effort by lawmakers. As part of his campaign platform, President Joe Biden promised to:(6)
- Defend health care protections for all.
- Double investment in community health centers.
- Expand healthcare insurance coverage to low-income Americans.
- Provide a public health insurance option similar to Medicare.
On his first day in office, Biden also signed an executive order focused on advancing racial equity and supporting underserved communities.(7) But so far, efforts have fallen short. National leaders aren't particularly focused on improving health equity. The pandemic has provided more clarity on the scope of the problem. It's clear institutional racism still plays a part in how healthcare services are supplied, and specific patient populations, such as low-income patients, aren't receiving the extra support they need to stay healthy. But lawmakers will need to set clear standards that have not consistently emerged from major healthcare associations.
Some healthcare entities are already aware of this and are working toward this goal. But this will take continuous effort to evaluate inclusion strategies, regroup and revise if those strategies aren't working, and hold the right people accountable for change.
Social movements such as Black Lives Matter and #MeToo have already helped advance the national conversation on inclusion in society. Impact4Health's Inclusion Scorecard for Population Health is helping healthcare organizations effect real change within their culture by assessing current levels of equity and identifying key activities to improve their health equity strategy. But without the support from national and state leaders, civic organizations, and prominent healthcare groups like the American Medical Association, the fight for health equity continues its uphill battle.
"We cannot achieve better population health without focusing on reducing healthcare inequities among people of color," says Hernandez. "Until this problem is recognized and dealt with on a national level, inequities will continue to negatively impact health outcomes for these individuals."
About Impact4Health:
Impact4Health is a multidisciplinary team of community psychologists, public health researchers, physicians and health educators who promote health equity, working in partnership with hospitals, public health departments, and healthcare insurance providers. Strategies employed include training in cross-cultural health, inclusive leadership, and implementing the Inclusion Scorecard for Population Health. Impact4Health is also a leader in the development of health-related Pay for Success initiatives to address asthma-related emergencies for children living in vulnerable communities. For more information, please visit us as http://www.Impact4Health.com.
Sources
