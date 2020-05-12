WASHINGTON, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Nurses Association President Dr. Ernest Grant, who called nurses "warriors without armor" in their fight against COVID-19, will participate in a live fireside chat on Friday, May 15. Dr. Grant will discuss the role of nurses in the global pandemic and his priorities for 2020, "The International Year of the Nurse." This special Newsmaker event will be delivered via livestream as part of the National Press Club's Virtual Newsmaker series.
A recent survey conducted by the ANA of more than 20,000 nurses nationwide found that 66% of American nurses lacked the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) to safely do their work. The survey also found employers have retaliated against nurses and other health care workers for raising legitimate concerns about their personal safety and the safety of patients.
This 1-hour program will stream live on the National Press Club's website at 2:00 p.m. ET, and is accessible to both the media and members of the general public free-of-charge. Viewers are invited to submit their questions for Dr. Grant in advance or during the livestream via email to headliners@press.org. Our moderator will ask as many questions as time permits.
