The National Safety Council is dedicated to eliminating the leading causes of preventable death and injury focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. (PRNewsfoto/National Safety Council)

The National Safety Council is dedicated to eliminating the leading causes of preventable death and injury focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. (PRNewsfoto/National Safety Council)

 By National Safety Council

ITASCA, Ill., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the National Safety Council announced the finalists for the 2021 Green Cross for Safety® awards, presented annually to individuals and organizations that have demonstrated leadership in keeping people safe on and off the job. 

"I am inspired by this year's Green Cross for Safety award finalists' unwavering commitment to safety," said Lorraine M. Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. "It takes all of us to make each other safer so everyone can live their fullest lives. These teams represent the safety heroes who make that possible every day — an achievement we look forward to celebrating together this fall."

Finalists for the 2021 Green Cross for Safety awards are:    

Safety Advocate, sponsored by FirstGroup – recognizes those who have made a significant impact on safety by raising awareness and bringing about change

  • CCMSI
  • City of Houston - Houston Health Department
  • Nutrien AG Solution

Safety Excellence, sponsored by UPS – recognizes a corporation, coalition or organization that relentlessly pursued safety

  • Berry Corporation
  • Murphy-Hoffman Company
  • United States Steel Corporation

Safety Innovation, presented by The Dow Chemical Company – recognizes a researcher, corporation or organization that approached a long-held challenge and developed a transformative response to the problem

  • Amazon
  • Central Plateau Cleanup Comp
  • UPS

Winners will be announced at the 2021 Green Cross Celebration Oct. 11. The event raises critical funds to support programs that provide education, resources and tools to individuals and employers to keep people safe at work, on the road and everywhere in between. This year's event will take place both in person in Orlando and virtually from anywhere. To learn more, please visit greencross.nsc.org.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for over 100 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

Connect with NSC:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Instagram

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-safety-council-announces-finalists-for-2021-green-cross-for-safety-award-301357187.html

SOURCE National Safety Council

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.