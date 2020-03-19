ITASCA, Ill., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council has postponed observing Distracted Driving Awareness Month in April amidst the growing global coronavirus pandemic. For a decade, April has been earmarked to raise awareness of driver distraction, with NSC playing a founding role in the month's Congressional designation in 2010.
NSC will observe Distracted Driving Awareness Month at a later time this calendar year. It is just one of several events the Council has paused to ensure Americans are focusing on preventing and stemming the spread of COVID-19. NSC also has postponed its 2020 Southern Safety Conference & Expo in New Orleans, scheduled for May 6-8 and now rescheduled for July. The annual Green Cross for Safety Awards gala in Chicago, scheduled for May 14, has been postponed until fall of 2020 and will be held in conjunction with the NSC Congress & Expo in Indianapolis. Updated information on all events will be available at nsc.org/coronavirus.
"We are in unprecedented times, and employers look to NSC for safety guidance when it matters most," said Lorraine M. Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. "We are intent on ensuring that the information they receive is in line with where their concerns need to be – and that is on taking care of their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic."
The National Safety Council urges all employers to follow guidance and directives from CDC, NIOSH and the U.S. Department of State to keep employees and their families safe.
About the National Safety Council
The National Safety Council (nsc.org) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy. Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials and the public in areas where we can make the most impact.