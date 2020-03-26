PALM BEACH, Fla., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Donna Marks, the author of Exit the Maze – One Addiction, One Cause, One Cure, warns that the current coronavirus crisis is ramping up addiction. We've been told to stay at home, but what we do in that alone-time may be deadlier than the virus. She claims the stress of unemployment, the fears of death, and closed-down recovery meetings, significantly increase relapse. The second major problem is the increase in addictive behavior, mostly due to forced isolation. On March 23, Fox News reported on a significant increase in alcohol and food consumption among addicted Americans. Marks claims that addiction is far more deadly than the current virus and, in fact, increases the lethality rate.
According to the World Health Organization and the National Institute for Health, the top deadly diseases are heart disease and cancer (26 million deaths annually), followed by lung disease, stroke, kidney disease, accidents, and suicide (9 million deaths annually). The big shock, she points out, is that almost all of these deaths are directly related to abusing alcohol, drugs, smoking, excessive amounts of sugar, and bad fats to the point of destroying the body's vital organs. Ironically, we've been consistently warned that most coronavirus deaths are with people who have compromised immune systems. Dr. Marks says addiction involves repeatedly doing something despite negative consequences. When someone does something to the point that there is harm to their emotional or physical health, then clearly, addiction has taken place.
Addictions that lead to poor health are the very things that compromise the immune system. Until we understand the connection between addictive behaviors and the harm to our bodies and minds, the death rate will increase, she says. "We may have little control over the virus, but we have plenty of control over how to treat our bodies. Rather than be driven by fear, we can make loving choices. Healthy food and beverages, plenty of rest, cleanliness, time with family, meditation, music, reading, and choosing to think positive thoughts can keep us out of the deadly high-risk zone," says Dr. Marks. We can stick to facts rather than fears; Am I OK right this minute? Do I have what I need right now?
The coronavirus is a wake-up call for all of us, Dr. Marks says. Our planet has been brought to a halt, and it's a time of great uncertainty. It's also a chance to reevaluate our lives. Every act is a choice between love and fear. Fear causes us to behave in addictive ways that are detrimental to our well-being. Love is treating ourselves and others the kindest way possible. Love is the best medicine of all.
Dr. Marks believes the current models for diagnosis, treatment, and addiction have failed. Her mission is to help save at least 10 million lives by 2030, through education and prevention. She has been an author, consultant, educator, public speaker, licensed psychotherapist, instructor of A Course in Miracles, and addictions counselor in private practice in Palm Beach, Fla., for more than 30 years.
