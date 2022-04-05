With the most popular season for breast surgery approaching, CosmetiCare Addresses Cutting-Edge Technology, Techniques and Education on Loving the Way You Look.
CORONA DEL MAR, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Voted by patients as one of the best plastic surgeons in Orange County, CosmetiCare founder and Medical Director Dr. Niccole has been the national and local media go-to for expert opinions on aesthetics, cutting edge technology and techniques, and education on the business of loving the way you look.
Proud to be one of the most trusted voices in plastic surgery and aesthetics, CosmetiCare's award-winning team is excited to shed light on its most popular procedure, with a new educational series being released throughout the month on IGTV and YouTube. Dedicated to educating patients on all things breast augmentation, this highly anticipated series covers most frequently asked questions by patients, and those that CosmetiCare's Board Certified Plastic Surgeons find crucial in the decision-making process:
- Selecting the right implant size for your aesthetic goals
- Learning if you'd be a good candidate for a breast lift or breast reduction
- Understanding when and if it's time for breast implant exchange
- Why selecting a Board-Certified plastic surgeon is more important than you may think
"We understand that having a surgical procedure brings up many questions for patients," says Dr. Niccole. "With 100,000 stories of transformation and 35 years of practice stacked with 3 Board Certified Plastic Surgeons, our mission is to educate patients while holding their hand on their journey to confidence."
If you've been considering a breast procedure, or are looking to exchange existing breast implants, this series is a must-watch. Follow us on Instagram or Facebook to see this Breast Procedure series with new topics released each week. If you'd like to "try on" any procedure to see how it could look on you, visit http://www.cosmeticare.com to use our complimentary simulation tool with easy photo upload from the comfort of your home and see your potential results.
ABOUT COSMETICARE
With a passion for providing the best patient care available, Dr. Michael Niccole founded CosmetiCare in 1982 and has built it into one of the leading plastic surgery and medspa centers recognized throughout the nation. CosmetiCare's meticulously cultivated, award-winning team of doctors and medical professionals has provided more than 100,000 stories of transformation for over 35 years. The CosmetiCare team is devoted to guiding patients through the decision-making process with knowledgeable insight and proven results to ensure that clients look and feel their best. To learn more about CosmetiCare, visit http://www.cosmeticare.com
