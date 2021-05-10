CORONA DEL MAR, Calif., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a trusted resource, CosmetiCare founder and medical director, Dr. Niccole became the go-to plastic surgeon for local and national media producers who wanted a straight-shooter for anything related to plastic surgery. Today, Dr. Niccole and the CosmetiCare team continue to be one of the media's top choices for educating viewers on new technology, procedures, unusual cases, and heartwarming stories.
Proud to be one of the most trusted voices in plastic surgery and aesthetic treatments, Cosmeticare's award-winning team is excited to shed light on its most popular procedure with a new educational series being released throughout the month on IGTV and YouTube. Dedicated to demystifying all that is breast augmentation, this highly anticipated series covers topics that are the most frequently asked by patients, and those that CosmetiCare's Board Certified Plastic Surgeons find paramount in your decision-making process:
- Selecting the right implant size to perfect your look
- Learning if you'd be a good candidate for a breast lift
- Understanding if it's time for an implant exchange
- Why selecting a Board-Certified surgeon matters
"We understand that not everyone has the opportunity to discuss their options with a trusted professional", says founder and medical director, Dr. Niccole. "With 100,000 stories of transformation for over 35 years and a practice stacked with 5 Board Certified Plastic Surgeons, our mission to help people enjoy life with confidence is one we're happy to share with the world."
If you've been considering breast augmentation for the first time, or are looking to exchange existing implants, this series is a must-watch.
Follow us on Instagram or Facebook to check out this new Breast Augmentation 101 series with new topics released each week.
ABOUT COSMETICARE
With a passion for providing the best patient care available, Dr. Michael Niccole founded CosmetiCare in 1982 and has built it into one of the leading plastic surgery and medspa centers recognized throughout the nation. CosmetiCare's meticulously cultivated, award-winning team of doctors and medical professionals has provided more than 100,000 stories of transformation for over 35 years. The CosmetiCare team is devoted to guiding patients through the decision-making process with knowledgeable insight and proven results to ensure that clients look and feel their best. To learn more about CosmetiCare, visit http://www.cosmeticare.com
