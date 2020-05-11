BUFFALO, N.Y., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NationsBestMasks.com, a commercial division of Nations Best Deals has recently announced an expansion to help New York State, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania businesses prepare, purchase, and comply with new regulations that have been mandated. In New York this is part of the Guidelines for Re-Opening New York.
According to Shaun Chojnacki, operations manager of NationsBestMasks.com and Nations Best Deals: In the quickly changing landscape of 'NYS on Pause to Re-opening New York' safety regulations, most non-medical businesses have few resources to help in the preparedness and safety of protecting individuals and employees. This includes but is not limited to ultraviolet sterilization equipment, hand-held Infrared temperature devices, pulse oximeters, protective masks and equipment.
We always strive to overdeliver high-quality products and services.
NationsBestMasks.com is FDA registered and pleased to release the development of strong business to business purchasing programs that offer high-quality products at a tremendous value. Their focus has traditionally been on smaller to mid-size businesses but is expanding services to cater to larger firms as well.
While NationsnBestMasks.com is primarily focused on commercial and industrial protective products, Nations Best Deals has a diversified catalog of consumer electronics, health and home products and specialty sports supplements.
Nation's Best Deals (NBD) is an eCommerce retailer founded in 2018 and is owned by parent company Decibel Trading Company LLC. Decibel Trading Company LLC is FEMA, New York State Government and FDA registered. Nations Best Deals staff has over two decades of international sourcing and retail experience.
Media Contact:
Shaun Chojnacki - Operations Manager
Nation's Best Deals
716-603-9330
238161@email4pr.com
NationsBestDeals.com