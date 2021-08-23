MIAMI, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the substance abuse epidemic continues to worsen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, access to reputable, comprehensive and quality addiction treatment is more important than ever. As a national provider of behavioral health services focused on drug and alcohol addiction treatment, Niznik Behavioral Health has been at the frontlines of navigating the complicated reality of addiction treatment during a global pandemic. In recognition of these unprecedented challenges, and commitment to their successful treatment outcomes, Niznik Behavioral Health is proud to announce our 60 plus 60 addiction treatment guarantee.
Robert Niznik, CEO of Niznik Behavioral Health, states:
"At Niznik Behavioral Health, we stand behind the quality of services we provide, and our dedication to our clients is lifelong. We demonstrate this by providing a treatment guarantee that is unmatched in the behavioral health industry. We provide a full continuum of care for clients at all stages of the recovery process and a comprehensive alumni support program to help those who complete treatment with us, ensuring they continue making great strides through sobriety. We are confident in our ability to support true and lasting change in the lives of our clients and their families. Our treatment guarantee is our promise to our alumni that should they experience a setback and relapse, we will stand by their side and offer a complimentary 60 days of care."
Eligibility is subject to terms and conditions, which can be found on the Niznik Behavioral Health website. Eligibility for this program can also be confirmed by contacting our admissions team.
About Niznik Behavioral Health:
Niznik Behavioral Health is a national provider of behavioral healthcare services. With facilities in Florida, Texas, Colorado, and California, we serve clients from across the United States. Our expert clinicians, board certified psychiatrists, and mental health specialists offer decades of experience in providing compassionate, person-centered care. We take the time to truly understand each client and their personal needs for lasting success in recovery. For more information about Niznik Behavioral Health or our network of addiction treatment facilities, visit https://www.niznikhealth.com/.
