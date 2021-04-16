DOYLESTOWN, Pa., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To honor the sacrifice of fallen military heroes like the namesake of Travis Manion Foundation (TMF), Marine 1st Lt Travis Manion, numerous CrossFit gyms and ruck clubs across the country will be hosting "Manion WOD" (Workout of the Day) events. These CrossFit workouts will also serve as a way to raise funds for TMF initiatives, which help our nation's veterans identify their strengths and passion, so they can make a positive impact on their community throughout their post-military lives. Workouts will take place the weekend of May 1st and 2nd, and consists of a 400-meter run (or ruck) and 29 back squats, for 7 rounds; representing 4/29/07 – the date Marine 1st Lt. Travis Manion was killed while saving his wounded comrades in Iraq. Options to be part of the Manion WOD include local participating CrossFit gyms, GORUCK clubs, or as an individual virtual workout.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, gyms and ruck clubs are taking precautions to keep participants safe. People who are interested in participating in Manion WOD but do not live near an event or who may not feel comfortable attending in person will have the opportunity to sign up as a virtual participant, allowing them to do the workout at a date/time/location of their convenience. Registration is open now, and those interested in participating can find details here.
Last year, 130 gyms and ruck clubs hosted Manion WOD workouts with nearly 1,300 participants nationwide. These events raised over $50,000 towards TMF veteran initiatives such as service and leadership expeditions, veteran-empowerment programs, and character development courses. A promotional video explaining the Manion WOD can also be found here.
"I'm honored that CrossFit gyms across the country will recognize the sacrifice my brother Travis made 14 years ago. Travis' story exemplifies the service and sacrifice of this generation's military heroes, and I'm continually moved year after year to see how the CrossFit community pays homage to those who've made the ultimate sacrifice in protection of our freedom," said Ryan Manion, President of Travis Manion Foundation.
Space is still available for those interested in participating in the Manion WOD individually as a virtual workout, and registration can be found at this link.
About Travis Manion Foundation
Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) unites communities to strengthen America's national character by empowering veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop and lead future generations. In 2007, 1st Lt. Travis Manion (USMC) was killed in Iraq while saving his wounded teammates. Today, Travis' legacy lives on in the words he spoke before leaving for his final deployment, "If Not Me, Then Who..." Guided by this mantra, veterans continue their service, develop strong relationships with their communities, and thrive in their post-military lives by serving as character role models to youth. As a result, communities prosper and the character of our nation's heroes lives on in the next generation.
The story of 1st Lt. Travis Manion and his Naval Academy brother Lt. (SEAL) Brendan Looney have been publicized in the book Brothers Forever, and additional information about the Foundation can be found at http://www.travismanion.org.
