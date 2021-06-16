VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2021 Mindful Awards Program announced today that Natreve, the World's first Plastic and Carbon Neutral wellness company, has been selected as the "Overall Supplement Product of the Year." The Mindful Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods.
Natreve delivers a fresh, modern approach to premium wellness, with innovative products and a strong global community that prioritizes diversity, equality, and acceptance. The company is committed to reducing plastic from reaching the world's oceans, creating economic value and empowerment in impoverished countries, and becoming the most sustainable wellness company in the world. Through a partnership with Plastic Bank, it has helped remove 28 million pounds of plastic from the world's oceans, nearly 650 million water bottles. Plastic collectors in underserved communities around the world receive a premium for materials collected, helping provide basic family necessities such as groceries, tuition, and health insurance.
"We are honored to accept the award for 'Overall Supplement Product of the Year' from the 2021 Mindful Awards," said Roland Radu, CEO, Natreve. "At Natreve, we don't just talk about sustainability, we are leading the way as the world's first Plastic Neutral and Carbon Neutral wellness company. This award helps highlight to the world that you can deliver best-in-class products and services with a commitment to sustainability and economic empowerment."
The mission of the Mindful Awards program is to honor conscious companies and products that do what's right for people and the planet. Recognizing the best in transparent, fair, natural, organic, sustainable, healthy and delicious products. This year's program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from companies all over the world. All nominations are evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the consumer-packaged goods industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, ranging from brand principles, environmental impact, health, taste and transparency.
"Natreve sets itself apart in the industry with a commitment to reducing carbon emissions and ocean waste, investing in impoverished communities on a global scale, and in delivering life-changing wellness products to its community," said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. "They represent the values the Mindful Awards program was created to honor, and we are excited to help share their mission with the world."
About Natreve
Natreve is a premium wellness company delivering innovative products with a commitment to reducing plastic from reaching our oceans, creating economic value and empowerment in impoverished countries, and becoming the most sustainable wellness company in the world.
About Mindful Awards
The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. The Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage, Snacks and Supplements. Mindful Awards goal is to further expand recognition of mindful companies. For more information visit MindfulAwards.com.
