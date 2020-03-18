DUBLIN, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America NLP in Healthcare and Lifesciences Market Outlook & Projections, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for NLP in healthcare and life sciences in North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 23.6% during the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2027. The growth can be attributed to rising advancements in technology in these industries and growing usage of patient health record systems.
The market is segmented by component, by type, by application, by deployment and by region. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises, out of which, the on-premises segment is estimated to hold the larger share in the market. This can be attributed to the high occurrence of on-premises solutions in North America. However, the cloud segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate, with a CAGR of 24.61% over the forecast period.
Based on application, the market is divided into information extraction, predictive risk analytics, machine translation, report generation and others. The machine translation segment is predicted to hold the leading share in the market in the coming years. On the other hand, the report generation segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 26.54% between 2018 and 2027.
On the basis of countries, the North America NLP in healthcare and life sciences market is bifurcated into United States and Canada. The market in the U.S. is predicted to hold the largest market share as a result of presence of leading companies and growing population in the region that increases the demand for effective patient health data management systems. The market in the U.S. is estimated to attain a value of USD 3390.11 million by 2027.
NLP in healthcare and life sciences market in North America is projected to grow on the back of value-based care and effective health management that NLP provides. Moreover, this offers structuring of unstructured patient health data which further raises the demand in the market. However, the stringent government regulations and policies regarding cyber security is one of the growth hampering factors for the market as privacy regulation violations may result in heavy penalties and litigation.
Some of the key industry leaders in the North America NLP in healthcare and life sciences market are Microsoft, 3M, IBM, Cerner Corporation, Health Fidelity, Inc., Dolbey, Linguamatics and Apixio.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Product Overview
1.4. Assumptions and Acronyms
1.5. Research Methodology
1.5.1. Variables (Dependent and Independent)
1.5.2. Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model
2. Executive Summary
3. Analysis of Market Dynamics
3.1. Drivers
3.2. Restraints
3.3. Opportunities
4. Recent Developments in NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market
5. Study on the Usability of NLP in Radiology Applications
6. Assessment of Leading End-users of NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences
7. Assessment of Prevailing Technologies in the Market
8. North America NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027
8.2. North America NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Segmentation, 2018-2027
9. U.S. NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027
9.2. U.S. NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Segmentation, 2018-2027
10. Canada NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027
10.2. Canada NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Segmentation, 2018-2027
11. Competitive Structure
11.1. Detailed Overview
11.2. Assessment of Key Product Offerings
11.3. Analysis of Growth Strategies
11.4. Exhaustive Analysis on Key Financial Indicators
11.5. SWOT Analysis
11.6. Market Shares of Leading Companies in NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market
11.7. Company Profiles
11.7.1. IBM Corporation
11.7.2. 3M
11.7.3. Microsoft Corporation
11.7.4. Cerner Corporation
11.7.5. Health Fidelity, Inc.
11.7.6. Linguamatics
11.7.7. Dolbey Systems, Inc.
11.7.8. Apixio Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d3z2y5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716