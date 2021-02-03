BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Naturals2Go, a division of VendTech International and a leader in the healthy snack and beverage vending industry, has once again been voted Business Opportunity of the Year by members of the Franchise Brokers Association. Naturals2Go provides entrepreneurs with an opportunity to enter the growing and popular vending and wellness industries and has earned the coveted Business Opportunity of the Year designation for 9 consecutive years.
"We're honored to be recognized by franchise industry insiders again this year," says Heath Falzarano, President of VendTech. "Members of the Franchise Brokers Association are experts on which franchises provide a true business opportunity. Given the unprecedented challenges our country has faced this year, our team worked diligently to help our existing operators and new owners adjust to changes in the market and propel their businesses forward. Earning this prestigious award for the 9th year in a row is a testament to the hard-work and dedication of our training and support team, and the dedication of our Owner-Operators."
Throughout the pandemic and challenges of 2020, the vending industry helped support front-line workers. As an essential business, Naturals2Go Operators helped feed workers in healthcare, manufacturing, and other front-line staff. Vending provides a safer and contactless food service solution and was a staple at essential businesses across the country.
"Our goal is to make a true difference in people's lives, both our Owner-Operators and every one of our vending customers," says David Perkins, CEO of Naturals2Go. "Because of our proven program and recession proof business model, our Owner Operators were able to succeed while many other businesses faced tough times in 2020. We look forward to sustained growth in the years to come. I couldn't be prouder of our entire network and honored to win this award for nine consecutive years."
About Franchise Brokers Association
The FBA was founded in 2008, on the mission to provide ongoing support and assistance for business growth for the members of the Association. The FBA is a membership-based organization founded in 2008 to raise the standards of broker/consultant-based franchise sales. Our members include Franchise Brokers, Franchise systems and vendors that maintain a high level of education and service within the industry.
About Naturals2go
Naturals2Go is the healthy snack and beverage division of VendTech International, a trusted partner helping the entrepreneurial minded startup businesses across the world for over 30 years. Naturals2Go is an innovator in healthy vending and is the highest rated Vending Business Opportunity Company in the US.
