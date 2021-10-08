NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Dove Medical Press journal, Nature and Science of Sleep, has published a new study examining the effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic on dreams. How our Dreams Changed During the COVID-19 Pandemic: Effects and Correlates of Dream Recall Frequency - a Multinational Study on 19,355 Adults carried out by Dr Eirin Fränkl et al, examined how dream changes could provide crucial information about wellbeing during the Pandemic.
The authors conducted a cross-sectional web survey of 19,355 participants in 14 countries from May to July 2020.
They collected data on COVID-19, mental health, sleep and dream recall frequency (DRF). Low DRF was defined as >3 nights a week and high as ≥3 nights per week. Their results found that DRF during the Pandemic was higher than before the Pandemic. They also found that female gender, nightmares, sleep talking, sleep maintenance problems and repeated disturbing thoughts were associated with high DRF.
The full article can be accessed here: https://www.dovepress.com/how-our-dreams-changed-during-the-covid-19-pandemic-effects-and-correl-peer-reviewed-fulltext-article-NSS
The authors state that "The results indicate that COVID-19 is reflected in our dreams as an expression of the emotional intensity of the pandemic."
Nature and Science of Sleep (5.346 IF) is an international, peer-reviewed, open access journal covering all aspects of sleep science and sleep medicine, including the neurophysiology and functions of sleep, the genetics of sleep, sleep and society, biological rhythms, dreaming, sleep disorders and therapy, and strategies to optimize healthy sleep.
This journal is a member of and subscribes to the principles of the Committee on Publication Ethics(COPE).
