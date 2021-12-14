MUMBAI, India, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shri Murli Manohar Joshi, inaugurated the Naturefit user mobile App & web portal in Delhi, at Ayurveda Parv on 28th November.
Padamshree Vd Rajesh Kotecha Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH and Vd Devendra Triguna, Padamshre, Padmabhushan also graced our launch of web portal with their presence.
Naturefit is the first ever AYUSH and Natural therapies focused mobile app & website. Here one can consult all AYUSH & Natural practitioners, buy all natural, ayurvedic, organic products, also track your health with various health trackers & free health tool. Find doctors & practitioners -
- Ayurveda (A)
- Yoga (Y)
- Unani (U)
- Siddha (S)
- Homeopathy (H)
It is your one place for everything Natural with a clear focus on preventive lifestyle and root cause diagnosis of any ailment. Many tools like BMI & Fat Calculator, Prakriti Parikshan and Stress Calculator allow users to understand their health status better.
Even for doctors they get all their patients health status before consultation, give prescription on the app with timings to eat the medicine or do a task. Many unique features are offered, which are not seen in any other platform and increase the effectiveness of the treatment.
Also at the event, Dr. Anand, Advisor-Ministry of AYUSH, stressed on the fact that AYUSH needs as one single unit most of the events by ministry would be for all of AYUSH as one - Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha & Homeopathy. Naturefit aims to do the same for AYUSH and give an easy access to all users PAN India to our AYUSH and Indian System of medicine.
Avneet Bhatia, CEO, Naturefit and Alumni of IIT Bombay, shared that her goal is that, AYUSH and Indian System of Medicine becomes the first choice for curative and preventive health . She also has studied Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences to understand this healing systems better and now wants to give back to society in the form of Naturefit, where the mantra is - Let Nature Heal All!
