PALO ALTO, Calif., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telehealth technologies are available everywhere for any healthcare provider willing to commit to implementing a system. However, some systems require new hardware, long contracts, training, and disruptive set up times. In light of this, and the immediate need for telehealth, some providers have turned to Zoom, Facetime, WeChat and What's App as a solution. These are great short-term solutions that provide tremendous value. However, they are not long-term solutions due to HIPAA compliance, security, and critical features such as waiting rooms, scheduling, and reimbursement. It is best to deploy a system that meets the site's clinical and compliance needs from the start during this crisis. Nautilus Medical, Inc ("Nautilus") announces the immediate free availability of TeleRay, it's complete telemedicine solution in compliance with the Telehealth Services During Certain Emergency Periods Act of 2020 for the treatment of patients during the Coronavirus / Covid-19 outbreak.
Telemedicine is the ability of a clinician to interact, diagnose and advise patients remotely over an audio/video feed – is a vital tool in the management of pandemic conditions. It reduces the exposure of at-risk clinical staff to infection and, in the unfortunate event they need to self-quarantine, allows clinicians to continue to practice from confinement. Further, the use of telemedicine eliminates patient exposure to cross-infection when visiting a healthcare facility. The US mortality rate for this condition is still above 2% as testing volume increases and Nautilus believes it has an obligation to make its solution freely available for at least 60 days to help remediate this crisis. Nautilus will provide free technical support for implementation and reimbursement advice.
TeleRay telemedicine is a totally elastic, HIPAA-compliant platform which allows for immediate implementation and on-boarding of patients. While widely used, telemedicine is still unavailable in many care sites since implementation can be expensive, burdensome and time consuming at a time when it is most needed. Unlike many other solutions, TeleRay interface with practices' existing scheduling systems – a significant barrier to efficient patient on-boarding. Despite current liability waivers, Nautilus is concerned about the widespread use of non-compliant retail phone-based video communication apps which may impact the quality of patient care.
Telehealth coverage included in the Coronavirus Spending Bill allows full reimbursement from Medicare and waives geographical restrictions on telehealth allowing care to be received at patients' homes.
CEO Tim Kelley commented "We recognize this is an incredibly difficult time for everyone. As a socially conscious business we have a moral obligation to help in any way we can. I hope that practices – particularly in rural in underserved markets – take advantage of TeleRay and our support at no charge for installation or calls to help to keep their staff and patients safe."
More information can be found at www.TeleRay.io or by contacting Nautilus Medical at (317) 457 0073 or by e-mail at info@NautilusMedical.com.
About Nautilus Medical: Nautilus Medical is an industry leader in the the management and distribution of medical images, patient information and tele-health solutions and is widely recognized as the most reliable and advanced software on the market. Insights Care Magazine named Nautilus Medical the Most Advanced Medical Imaging Solution Provider for 2019. With more than 2000 active locations and 70% of the top 50 US medical centers as customers including Cleveland Clinic, Cedars-Sinai, Harvard, Cornell, Northwestern, UPMC, UPENN, NY Presbyterian, Columbia, Cornell and Shriner's, the company is firmly established as a leader in its field. Nautilus has been growing overseas and can be found in more than twenty countries.
