NAVAJO, N.M., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Navancio LLC (navancio.com), the company serving immediate needs and supporting long-term solutions for Native Americans living in reservation communities, partnered with several Navajo Nation chapters to supply essential Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Navajo people. Many chapters reported that they had no other means of receiving this PPE when their requests were made.
Navancio supplied the chapters with several thousand personal protective equipment items such as face masks, nitrile gloves, alcohol wipes, etc., while persevering through the disruption and supply chain challenges from the global spread of COVID-19. The logistics landscape of the supply chain painted a picture of the warfare many people are facing globally whilst fighting for their lives from this infectious virus.
"We faced significant disruption and coronavirus highlighted our needs to transform traditional supply chain models into a longer-term solution of digital supply networks," said Mckenzie Hall, Managing Director of Navancio LLC.
"Given the Navajo Nation's substantial need for personal protective equipment, Navancio is honored to help meet these challenges as we all collectively support the critical needs caused by COVID-19," said Mark Maryboy, President of Navancio LLC. "The limited access to health care and minimal running water within the Navajo Nation makes alcohol wipes, among other PPE, an immediate necessity, and we are proud to help the communities we serve in every way possible."
Joining the efforts of Navancio to supply the Navajo Nation with PPE for its people, Pastor Arthur Aargon opened his chapel's doors to help distribute the supplies to the chapters. He witnessed some of the disruptions in the supply chain and vast challenges to get the much-needed supplies to the Navajo people.
"The Navajo Nation is suffering from COVID-19 with a case rate per capita rivaling New York," said Pastor Arthur Aragon of the Chinle Christian Center in Chinle, Arizona. "We thank Mark and Navancio's enormous personal commitment for making this PPE available at such a critical time to the Navajo Nation."
About Navancio:
Navancio LLC is a Native American-owned small business that provides professional services, including specialized expertise in supply chain, logistics, and high-technology solutions. These services stretch across the federal, state, and local government markets and in commercial sectors throughout the United States, and internationally.
