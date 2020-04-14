RICHFIELD, Ohio, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigate360, a full-spectrum safety preparedness and response company, today unveiled no-cost resources to help schools and workplaces respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. These resources — Navigate360's Behavioral Threat Assessment technology along with the school and business versions of its Real-time Emergency Response Flipchart app — are being offered to schools and businesses across the country at no charge as they adapt to the challenges of working and learning from home.
"The spread of COVD-19 is an unparalleled and challenging moment in our history, and we want to do everything we can to help prepare and empower leaders, in both schools and businesses alike," commented JP Guilbault, CEO of Navigate360. "These innovative tools provide users with clear guidelines and steps to make coordination easy during this otherwise difficult time."
Navigate360 Real-time Emergency Response Flipchart App
The Navigate360 team has developed school- and business-specific COVID-19 quick reference guides, designed to help organizations better coordinate their responses to the pandemic, in addition to access to mental health resources. The flipchart app puts key, up-to-date information in the palm of a user's hand for quick access. Leaders know their staff is working from a single, current source of information. Navigate360 offers these apps for free to help schools and businesses better manage the current crisis, and keep their people safe and informed.
The Navigate360 Real-time Emergency Response Flipchart apps are complete with recommendations and resources to ensure that leaders and individual organization members have the information they need to navigate the pandemic and the new normal to come.
Behavioral Threat Assessment Technology
As the nation's schools continue with remote learning due to the COVID-19 outbreak, student behavioral threat assessment teams face new challenges in communicating and documenting their work. For teams now meeting virtually, sharing sensitive student information via Google Docs or email is not ideal.
In response to these communication challenges, Navigate360 is opening access to its Behavioral Threat Assessment technology at no cost for a limited time through July 30, 2020. By using this technology, schools can keep their cases organized and on track when working remotely, while also keeping sensitive student information secure.
