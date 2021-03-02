SEATTLE, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Navigating Cancer announced today that it has appointed Danielle Russella, President, Strategic Partnerships at Amwell, to its board of directors.
"We are pleased to welcome Danielle to Navigating Cancer's board and especially value her point of view as a leader in digital health," said Bill Bunker, Navigating Cancer's CEO. "Danielle joins Navigating Cancer at an exciting time and will strengthen our ability to grow our digital health platform for oncology. Danielle complements our board of directors' skills and experiences, and we are confident she will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to expand the patient services that can be delivered via our platform."
Ms. Russella brings over 20 years of experience in healthcare leadership within the walls of technology companies serving the healthcare community. In her current role at Amwell, she provides thought-leadership to leading healthcare organizations implementing telemedicine and helps the company's clients shape their telehealth strategies.
"I am extremely excited about the opportunity to contribute to Navigating Cancer's mission and help advance its digital health platform to improve the lives of cancer patients," says Danielle Russella. "Navigating Cancer's remote care capabilities are at the forefront of cancer care innovation and are especially relevant in the context of current industry trends that have been accelerated by the COVID pandemic."
About Navigating Cancer
Navigating Cancer is a digital health company focused on improving the lives of cancer patients and those who care for them. Our comprehensive Navigating Care® platform helps providers boost their financial performance, enables more effective remote care management, and delivers a better patient experience while providing valuable insights for oncology innovation. With over 2,500 providers using the Navigating Care platform to care for over 1 million patients, it is the most broadly deployed oncology patient management solution in the US. For more information, please visit http://www.navigatingcancer.com or follow Navigating Cancer on Twitter @navcancer.
