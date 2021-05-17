TORONTO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The implementation process for rapid molecular blood culture identification can be a complex process for laboratories, medical staff and the antimicrobial stewardship program (ASP). There can be many facets of the process that can easily sink below the surface, which is where GenMark Diagnostics endeavors to ensure a smooth process. By partnering with institutions to provide a comprehensive solution focused on patient-centered-care and antimicrobial stewardship throughout implementation, we can help you stay above the water while adopting a rapid molecular test for diagnosis of bacterial and fungal pathogens causing bloodstream infections.
For any new test, there are several factors to consider both on the laboratory and the stewardship side. The laboratory must consider how to incorporate the new test into the current blood culture workflow, develop an algorithm to determine when testing will be performed, and develop a quality control plan, among other factors..
A cohesive partnership between the laboratory, ASP and GenMark Infectious Disease Specialists has proven to be an effective approach to addressing the challenges with the implementation of blood culture identification (BCID) rapid tests. During this webinar, GenMark IDS will provide insights on the successful implementation of the ePlex Blood Culture Identification (BCID) Panels using real-world examples, while also describing a process for integration of Templated Comments into the patient report to assist clinicians with patient management.
Join experts from GenMark Diagnostics, Tyler Dodd, PharmD, BCPS, BCIDP, Infectious Disease Specialist; and Heather Nutting, M(ASCP)CM, MT(AMT), Infectious Disease Specialist for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 2pm EDT (11am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Navigating the Choppy Waters of Implementing Rapid Molecular Blood Culture Identification Tests.
