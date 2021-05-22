CHICAGO, May 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Navy SEAL Foundation announced today that Anna and Greg Brown will serve as Event Chairs for the 2021-2022 Navy SEAL Foundation Midwest Evening of Tribute, which will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
"Anna and I are honored to chair this special event for an exceptional organization, the Navy SEAL Foundation. The global threats our country faces are real. As we look to our global competitors and the activities taking place across the globe, our Navy SEALs and Naval Special Warfare Operators are vital to the defense of our country," said Greg Brown.
The Navy SEAL Foundation's mission is to provide immediate and ongoing support and assistance to the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) community and its families. One of the highest-ranked charities in the nation, .94 cents of every dollar donated goes directly to current or future programs.
To learn more about the 2021 Midwest Evening of Tribute, please visit http://www.navysealfoundation.org or call Lisa Wagner at 630-234-2279.
About Greg Brown:
Greg Brown is chairman and chief executive officer of Motorola Solutions, where he has led the company for over 13 years. He is the longest-serving CEO of the company, after the founder Paul Galvin and his son Bob. During Brown's tenure, Motorola Solutions' total shareholder return is over 600%. Today this 92-year-old global company is the leader in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, video security & analytics, and command center software.
Brown has served on the boards of Xerox, Cisco Systems, RR Donnelley, and Micromuse where he was Chairman and CEO. He served as the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, and also served as the Chairman of the Rutgers University Board of Governors. He currently chairs the Committee on Intercollegiate Athletics at Rutgers University and serves as the 2021-2022 Navy SEAL Foundation Midwest Event Chairman. Brown is a member of the Business Council and the Business Roundtable.
Brown earned a bachelor's degree in economics and an honorary doctorate in humane letters from Rutgers University.
About the Navy SEAL Foundation:
The mission of the Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF) is to provide immediate and ongoing support and assistance to the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) community and its families, the families of NSW fallen, and SEAL and SWCC veterans. U.S. Navy SEALs have been in sustained combat for nearly two decades, performing hazardous work in unforgiving environments at an unrelenting pace. NSW operators are currently deployed in over 30 countries worldwide and can spend up to 270 days each year in harm's way.
The Navy SEAL Foundation stands behind these warriors and their families by providing a comprehensive set of programs specifically designed to improve health and welfare, build and enhance resiliency, empower and educate families and provide critical support during times of illness, injury or loss. Like the community it serves, the Navy SEAL Foundation is a high-performing organization committed to excellence. NSF has been awarded the coveted 4- Star rating from Charity Navigator since 2011 and has earned a perfect score of "100" each year since 2016 for financial health, accountability, and transparency, placing NSF in the top 1% of rated charities. Ninety-four cents of every dollar donated goes directly to programs or is retained for future mission use.
The Navy SEAL Foundation is a 501c3 national non-profit charitable organization. TAX-ID 31-1728910. NSF is a non-federal entity, and it is not a part of the Department of Defense or any of its components, and it has no governmental status. To learn more, visit https://www.navySEALfoundation.org
