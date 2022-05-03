The Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF) today announced Mike Pompeo, 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former CIA Director, will serve as keynote speaker at the 11th annual Navy SEAL Foundation Midwest Evening of Tribute event happening Tuesday, September 14, 2022, in Chicago.
CHICAGO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF) today announced Mike Pompeo, 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former CIA Director, will serve as keynote speaker at the 11th annual Navy SEAL Foundation Midwest Evening of Tribute event happening Tuesday, September 14, 2022, in Chicago.
Pompeo has served as a politician, diplomat, and businessman throughout his career. In addition to his roles in the Cabinet, he also served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Kansas' 4th Congressional District, and graduated first in his class at the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he went on to serve with the 2nd Squadron, 7th Cavalry in the U.S. Army's Fourth Infantry Division and patrolled the Iron Curtain before the fall of the Berlin Wall.
At the event, Pompeo will join Navy SEAL Foundation Midwest Event Chairman, Greg Brown for an intimate discussion about his career, global affairs, and more.
"Anna and I are honored to welcome Secretary Pompeo to this special evening and to once again chair this event for this exceptional organization," said Greg Brown, Navy SEAL Foundation Midwest Event Chairman. "Given geopolitical conditions around the world, Secretary Pompeo's global experience and insights should prove to be timely and illuminating."
The Navy SEAL Foundation's mission is to provide critical support for the warriors, veterans, and families of Naval Special Warfare. It does this by delivering a comprehensive set of over thirty programs under five Pillars of Support: Strength, Resilience, Health, Education, and Community. Fundraising events like the Midwest Evening of Tribute provide vital funds in support of NSF's programs while increasing awareness for the organization and the community it supports.
Brown continued, "The Naval Special Warfare (NSW) community is the most elite fighting force in the world. SEALs have executed some of the highest risk, no-fail operations in history. A few have been publicized, but the vast majority remain unknown to the public. Through these clandestine missions, NSW continues to sacrifice for our nation, maintaining its global presence and remaining at the ready. They are on the front line right now…and always."
To learn more about the Navy SEAL Foundation and its 2022 Midwest Evening of Tribute, please visit the event website or contact Lisa Wagner at Lwagner@navysealfoundation.org or 630-234-2279.
About the Navy SEAL Foundation:
The Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF) provides critical support for the warriors, veterans, and families of Naval Special Warfare (NSW) through a comprehensive set of over thirty programs under five Pillars of Support: Strength, Resilience, Health, Education, and Community.
NSF is a high-performing organization committed to excellence. Charity Navigator has awarded it a 4-star rating since 2009 and a perfect score of "100" since 2014 for financial health, accountability, and transparency. The Foundation ranks higher than 99.9% of over 195,000 charities nationwide, with ninety-three cents of every dollar donated directly funding its programs or being retained for future mission use.
NSF is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit charitable organization with TAX ID 31-1728910. It is not a part of the Department of Defense or any of its components and has no official affiliation with any federal entities. To learn more, visit http://www.navysealfoundation.org.
Media Contact
Sara Berry, Navy SEAL Foundation, 7573637490, sberry@navysealfoundation.org
Lisa Wagner, 630-234-2279, lwagner@navysealfoundation.org
SOURCE Navy SEAL Foundation