STUART, Fla., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert Rash is pleased to announce the launch of his new small business, TruBlue Total House Care Serving Martin County. TruBlue a full-service, senior-friendly home maintenance company that serves Stuart, Palm City, Jensen Beach, Jupiter, Hobe Sound, Indiantown and the surrounding areas.
"TruBlue is different because of our commitment to quality and customer service. Our one-call-does-it-all approach to home maintenance, combined with our commitment to high-quality work and warranty, makes TruBlue unique in our market and beyond. We aren't just trying to complete a project – we are trying to build long-term relationships with our clients," Rash said.
Clients looking for dependable, high-quality, customizable services can hire TruBlue for handyman repairs, seasonal services and minor home renovations. Rash is also specially trained to work with seniors and provide Senior Home Safety Assessments, where they perform age-friendly renovations and they offer House Care Plus, a regular service program that can help seniors and busy families enjoy the comforts and convenience of owning a home without worrying about the maintenance hassles.
Rash is a Navy veteran and served as a nuclear power plant operator and mechanic. He also has 23 years of experience in commercial power plant maintenance, inspection and repair, which fueled a detail-oriented, outcome-driven approach to service. He chose TruBlue because it spoke to his experience in maintenance while allowing him to serve the community, especially seniors.
"I was looking for a new opportunity to serve my community and TruBlue gives me the opportunity to both give people their weekends back and keep seniors safe in their homes. I'm looking forward to providing much-needed services and earning the business of the community I've called home for the last 17 years," Rash said.
TruBlue Serving Martin County is licensed, bonded and insured. To learn more, call 772-600-5023, email Robert.Rash@TruBlueHouseCare.com or visit https://trubluehousecare.com/martin-county.
