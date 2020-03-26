CINCINNATI, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is causing overwhelming anxiety for many people across the world. The CDC highlights the importance of coping with Coronavirus anxiety which will "make you, the people you care about, and your community stronger."
In light of the CDC guidelines, Sam Nabil Counseling Services AKA Naya Clinics launched a specialized Coronavirus Anxiety Counseling online service to help clients across the world.
Sam affirmed, "Anxiety is the most common mental condition in America and the Covid-19 outbreak severely compounded what was already a substantial challenge. With social distancing, clients are not only anxious because of Covid-19, but also because they have no access to therapy. We wanted to help people and took action immediately by launching a specialized Coronavirus Anxiety Service that everyone can access easily online."
Further detailed at their website, the treatment process begins with an initial consultation. From that point, the therapist will develop a treatment plan tailored specifically to the client. Truly effective treatment requires a well-rounded strategy that may include not only the anxiety sufferer, but those closest to him or her as well.
For couples who are experiencing stress on their relationship because of the Covid-19 outbreak, they can purchase Sam Nabil's relationship test which will give them valuable insights that will help them work better together during this time of crisis and in the future.