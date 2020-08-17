PHOENIX, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NB Pure (Nutritional Brands), known for their all-natural health and wellness supplements, has announced the hiring of RJ Carvis as their new Director of Marketing.
In this position, Carvis will be responsible for developing strategies to increase consumer awareness of Nutritional Brands' product offerings and creating campaigns to boost sales. He will take the lead on crafting a new company image and transforming Nutritional Brands into a true lifestyle brand.
As the previous director of sales and marketing at Ultimate Autographs, Carvis pitched and sold products autographed by many world-renowned athletes. Prior to that, Carvis worked as a Team and Player Relations Manager for Vital Proteins for over three years, where he played a key role in the company's rapid growth and successfully made Vital Proteins the official collagen sponsor of the Chicago Cubs.
"I was truly lucky to be one of the first 10 employees at Vital Proteins," said Carvis. "Spending almost four years there growing the brand from startup to the leader in the collagen space was truly an amazing experience."
Throughout his career, Carvis has gathered a plethora of sports marketing experience, providing him with the necessary skills to be successful in the wellness marketing world. In addition to his work with Vital Proteins, Carvis spent the first five years of his career working in media relations and player development for various MLB teams.
"Working in baseball teaches you to wear many hats," said Carvis. "In player development, you're sometimes the only front office representative out on the road, therefore you're your own boss. You are given tasks and expected to get them done and submitted by the deadline. Sports teaches you to adapt in order to get the job done in an efficient manner."
Carvis is confident that his experience and expertise in the sports marketing world will provide an edge in wellness marketing and help take Nutritional Brands' marketing team to the next level.
"Having been through rapid brand growth [at Vital Proteins] before enables me to help the team at NB Pure avoid some of the common mistakes that happen when companies scale," said Carvis. "I really just hope to be another contributor to an already amazing team, that's building an already incredible brand."
With Carvis' perspective, Nutritional Brands plans on pairing their company story with a total brand refresh to propel the company as a category captain in a variety of spaces. For more information, visit nbpure.us or follow their Instagram page @nbpure.
About Nutritional Brands:
Nutritional Brands has been in the dietary supplement industry for over 25 years. Their mission is to provide the highest quality supplements to those who seek a natural approach to their everyday health care needs. Their commitment to excellence ensures that their products meet and exceed industry standards for purity, potency and bioavailability and allows them to provide consumers with cutting edge and innovative products.
