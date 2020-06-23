GREENSBORO, N.C., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kepley BioSystems has completed patent work surrounding the technology for a novel air sterilization mask, as well as for controlled spaces to directly eliminate airborne viral, bacterial and fungal pathogens. The pro se patent has been submitted with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) under a COVID-19 Prioritized Examination Pilot Program established to expedite the review process and accelerate development of solutions to address the global pandemic.
The individual embodiment of this patent-pending invention is a full-face mask connected to a series of multifaceted, antipathogenic pathways. The portable device allows for safe and relaxed air flow to sterilize inhaled and exhaled air as needed with maximum mobility, whether traveling in confined cabins, cars or other conveyances - or in chronic and acute medical settings, manufacturing, shipping, and food preparation/packaging spaces. Additional embodiments could also be applied to shared, enclosed spaces, such as aircraft, operating rooms, and auditoriums.
The lead inventor, Terry Brady explained, "Front-line workers need protection from airborne microbes, especially in this dangerous period that demands innovation."
Dr. Anthony Dellinger, president of Kepley BioSystems, stated further, "We're committed to assembling a diverse team of executives, scientists and engineers through collaboration with government and independent enterprise to commercialize this technology."
The patent is entitled, "Self-Contained, Mobile Breathing Apparatus or Appliance that Supplies Pathogen and Endotoxin Free, Rhythmically Breathable Air to the Wearer or Treated Space through Active, Continuous Bio-Deactivation of Bacteria, Fungi, Viral and Allergenic/antigenic Matter Safely When Using Benign, Household, Rechargeable Filtration Media" (USPTO assigned serial number 16/897,655).
Kepley is seeking to form a consortium of public health officials and commercial partners to develop the innovation for widespread practical application.
About Kepley BioSystems:
Kepley BioSystems is a North Carolina-based life sciences biotech operating out of Gateway Research Park (GRP) in collaboration with the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering (JSNN), comprised of a partnership between the North Carolina Agriculture and Technical State University (NCA&T) and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG). Kepley BioSystems was founded in 2013 with a mission to emerge disruptive innovations to achieve global solutions. Having been primarily grant-funded to date, Kepley is seeking commercial partners and/or equity investors to help realize its full potential in multi-billion dollar markets across the company's project portfolio. For more information, visit: http://www.kepleybiosystems.com/
Contact:
Lee Robertson
Director, Scientific Communications and Operations
Kepley BioSystems Incorporated
Phone: 336-217-5163
Email: 242228@email4pr.com