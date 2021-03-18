CHICAGO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Certification Corporation (NCC) Celebrates Certified Nurses Everywhere! Happy Certified Nurses Day - March 19, 2021
When the World Health Organization designated 2020 as the "International Year of the Nurse and Nurse Midwife" in honor of the 200th birthday of Florence Nightingale, no one could have predicted the special impact nurses would make that year. Nurses and other health care professionals have been the true heroes in battling the COVID pandemic, so much so that the designation of "Year of the Nurse" has been extended to 2021.
Florence Nightingale once said, "Let us consider that we are never done as nurses…we must be learning all of our lives." Ms. Nightingale would have celebrated certified nurses, who keep learning and demonstrate their knowledge through the certification process. She was a leader who demonstrated a passion for nursing with a commitment to speak out, educate and change health care. Certified nurses share this same passion.
NCC honors all nurses and health care providers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to take care of their patients in very difficult circumstances. We are pleased to recognize all of those who have demonstrated their expertise in their field by becoming certified nurses.
Certified Nurses and Certified Advanced Practice Nurses. . .
- meet and exceed nationally recognized standards of proficiency and professionalism
- are clinical experts - dedicated to providing quality, evidence-based clinical care
- have gone beyond licensure to validate their expertise and specialty knowledge through a rigorous national examination
- are committed to continuing competency, patient advocacy, and professional practice
- maintain their specialty knowledge through specialized continuing education and continuing competency initiatives
NCC recognizes the commitment and demonstrated expertise of these professionals and has awarded more than 187,000 certifications in the obstetric, neonatal, and women's health care specialties. Visit the NCC YouTube Channel to view and share PSAs showing the importance of certified nurses. The NCC C E R T I F I E D store has a variety of products with different mottos that show pride in certification.
