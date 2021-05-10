WASHINGTON, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) announced this week the winners of the 2021 Gold Circle Awards, which honor associations and non-profit organizations demonstrating excellence, innovation, and achievement in marketing, membership, and communications programs. The National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM®) is proud to accept the ASAE Gold Circle award for the Member/Volunteer Engagement Campaign category for the NCCAOM Diplomate COVID-19 Resources and Outreach.
This year's ASAE Gold Circle competition drew a record-breaking 300 submissions across 15 categories and involved more than 100 judges evaluating this year's entries.
"It is such an honor to have received the prestigious ASAE Gold Circle Award for the Member/Volunteer Engagement category," said Mina Larson, NCCAOM CEO. "Our COVID-19 Resources and Outreach Campaign was a culmination of the extensive work and partnership of the NCCAOM staff and volunteers and the American Society of Acupuncturists to empower and inform the acupuncture medicine community with resources, assistance and valuable information during an unprecedented global pandemic."
"We are thrilled to have received so many submissions. We had no idea what to expect for this GCA cycle, but association professionals turned challenges into opportunities and the work did not stop in 2020," said Jill Treby, senior director of membership and marketing at the Association for Psychological Science and chair of ASAE's 2020 Gold Circle Awards Committee.
All 2021 Gold Circle Award winners will be recognized in a virtual ceremony on June 4 at 3:45 PM ET at the conclusion of ASAE's 2021 Marketing, Membership & Communications Conference (MMCC). To see the full press release from ASAE on the 2020 Gold Circle Awards please visit, https://www.asaecenter.org/about-us/news_releases/2021/asae-announces-2021-gold-circle-award-winners.
NCCAOM is the only national association that validates entry-level competency in the practice of acupuncture medicine through professional certification, which certification indicates to employers, patients, and peers that one has met national standards for safe and competent practice, as defined by the profession. To find an NCCAOM National Board-Certified Acupuncturist in your area, click on Find a Practitioner at http://www.nccaom.org.
ASAE is a membership organization of more than 48,000 association executives and industry partners representing 7,400 organizations. Since it was established 100 years ago, its members have and continue to lead, manage, and work in or partner with organizations in more than a dozen association management disciplines. For more information about ASAE and the Gold Circle Awards program, visit http://www.asaecenter.org/goldcircle.
