 By NCCI

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NCCI recently surveyed more than 100 workers compensation insurance executives on what is top of mind for the industry. Conducted annually for more than two decades, the survey highlights some of the key considerations for the new year.

"NCCI is committed to providing timely and relevant insights to system stakeholders," Bill Donnell, NCCI Pres. & CEO.

"While the survey results are not surprising, they offer a deeper look into the critical issues facing our industry," said Bill Donnell, President and CEO of NCCI. "The workers compensation landscape continues to evolve and NCCI is committed to providing timely and relevant insights to system stakeholders." 

Highlights from the executive survey include:

  • Rate Adequacy: Carriers are focused on ongoing loss cost decreases, driven primarily by declining frequency across all areas and categories, and their ultimate impact on premium levels.
  • COVID Impacts: Even as the pandemic appears to be subsiding in some areas, the potential for new variants and longer-term impacts reverberate, creating a significant shift in the industry landscape.
  • Shifting Workforce/Workplace: With so many dynamics at play, outlook for the workforce and workplace of tomorrow contain more unknowns than in any recent time.
  • Rising Medical Costs: Even with new efficiencies such as telemedicine gaining popularity, the outlook for medical inflation is problematic for the industry.

Check out some of NCCI's latest research on these topics including:

Workers Compensation Frequency & Severity—What's COVID Got to Do With It?  

Is There a Labor Shortage?  

Traumatic Brain Injuries in Workers Compensation—Associated Medical Services and Costs 

For a complete look at the insurance executives' top industry concerns and to access all of NCCI's valuable resources, please visit ncci.com.

About NCCI

Founded in 1923, the mission of the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) is to foster a healthy workers compensation system. In support of this mission, NCCI gathers data, analyzes industry trends, and provides objective insurance rate and loss cost recommendations. These activities—combined with a comprehensive set of tools and services—make NCCI the source you trust for workers compensation information.

Media Contact: Cristine Pike

Manager, Communications

561-893-3631 

SOURCE NCCI

