CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NCC's nationally accredited competency-based C-ELBW examination was launched in 2019 and tests the specialty knowledge and the application of that knowledge for licensed health care professionals in the US and Canada, who provide care to critically ill extremely low birth weight neonates and their families within an intensive care environment to improve overall outcomes. The Magnet Recognition Program® now accepts C-ELBW certification for submission by Magnet-applicant organizations, making all NCC's nationally accredited certifications – Magnet approved!
Since the Magnet Recognition Program® was established in 1990 by The American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), exceptional healthcare organizations have worked to achieve and maintain this honor. Magnet-recognized organizations embody a culture supported by steadfast investment in nursing education and development, where nurses are valued as integral partners in the patient's safe passage through their healthcare experiences.
NCC is a not-for-profit organization that maintains national certification programs for nurses, physicians, and other licensed health care professionals in the obstetric, gynecologic and neonatal specialties. More than 195,000 licensed health care professionals have been awarded prestigious NCC credentials since its inception in 1975.
