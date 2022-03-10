CHICAGO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This award has only been given out a few times in the history of ABNS and it is a great honor to be one of those selected to receive such recognition.
". . . Certification by healthcare professionals demonstrates third part validation of their specialty knowledge competency and maintenance of that certification represents an ongoing assessment of that knowledge and a commitment to lifelong learning throughout their careers. With the complexity of the ever-changing healthcare system, certification with ongoing maintenance improves the quality and outcomes of patient care provided and enhances public confidence in the health care received and those certified professionals who provide it," stated NCC's Chief Executive Officer, Robin Bissinger, PhD, APRN, NNP-BC, FAAN. "I am honored to have been nominated and chosen."
About the Janel Parker President's Award:
Janel Parker, ABNS President from 1991-1993 was a nationally recognized leader, author and speaker. As an early advocate for nursing certification, she worked tirelessly to create an ABNS structure that promotes nursing certification as a means to recognize quality nursing care. Janel is remembered for her energy, vision, and passion for specialty nursing certification!
The Janel Parker Presidents Award recognizes an individual or organization within the ABNS membership that has made significant contributions to specialty nursing certification and to the association. Such as, accomplishments that promote the value of specialty nursing certification to individuals, healthcare organizations, and/or the public that have led to increased numbers of certified nurses; or outstanding activities as related to nursing certification which influence the process, standards, and legal mandates relevant to specialty nursing certification.
ABOUT NCC:
The National Certification Corporation (NCC) is a not for profit organization that provides a national certification program for nurses, physicians, and other licensed health care professionals. Certification is awarded to nurses in the obstetric, gynecologic, and neonatal specialties and subspecialty certifications are awarded to licensed health care professionals in the subspecialty areas of electronic fetal monitoring, care of the extremely low birth weight neonate, neonatal neuro-intensive care and neonatal pediatric transport.
Since its inception in 1975, NCC has awarded certifications to more than 196,000 licensed health care professionals.
