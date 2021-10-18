Open Enrollment is a limited annual opportunity to make sure your Medicare plan matches your needs when it comes to cost, coverage, convenience, and customer service.

Open Enrollment is a limited annual opportunity to make sure your Medicare plan matches your needs when it comes to cost, coverage, convenience, and customer service.

 By National Council on Aging

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council on Aging (NCOA), the national voice for every person's right to age well, offers a comprehensive and easy-to-use online resource for people with Medicare to make informed choices about their coverage during Open Enrollment. 

Choosing a Medicare plan that doesn't cover what you need can be costly—for your health and for your budget.

"Choosing a Medicare plan that doesn't cover what you need can be costly—for your health and for your budget," said NCOA President and CEO Ramsey Alwin. "People with Medicare should reevaluate their coverage every year to make sure it still fits their health care needs. Our Age Well Planner makes it easy."

Medicare Open Enrollment runs from October 15 through December 7, 2021, for coverage effective in 2022. On Age Well Planner, visitors can get a free, confidential Medicare cost estimate and connect with advisors who meet NCOA's Standards of Excellence.

People with Medicare also can explore:

  • A Complete Guide to Medicare Open Enrollment: Learn what individuals can change, when, and why it's so important to take advantage of this annual period.
  • Plan Options: Explore the differences between Original Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and Medigap.
  • Coverage & Costs: Understand premiums, deductibles, and copays—plus Medicare programs that can help people afford their health coverage.
  • Enrollment: Discover how to change plans and avoid penalties and risks.

"Every year, Medicare plans change, and so do people's personal health situations," Alwin said. "Open Enrollment is a limited annual opportunity to make sure your plan matches your needs when it comes to cost, coverage, convenience, and customer service."

About NCOA  

The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is the national voice for every person's right to age well. We believe that how we age should not be determined by gender, color, sexuality, income, or zip code. Working with thousands of national and local partners, we provide resources, tools, best practices, and advocacy to ensure every person can age with health and financial security. Founded in 1950, we are the oldest national organization focused on older adults. Learn more at www.ncoa.org and @NCOAging. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ncoa-offers-simple-guide-to-medicare-open-enrollment-301400958.html

SOURCE National Council on Aging

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.