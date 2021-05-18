SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NCPDP announced today that Vinh Giang, an award-winning entrepreneur, motivational speaker and magician, will deliver a keynote presentation at NCPDP's 2021 Virtual Annual Conference, June 28-30, 2021. NCPDP's Reimagine, Reinvent, Reinvest themed conference is expected to draw several hundred attendees representing a broad cross-section of healthcare industry stakeholders.
Giang will be the opening keynoter on Monday, June 28th. NCPDP tapped Giang to inspire conference goers to push beyond the realm of what seems possible and stimulate new and creative ways to tackle healthcare's most pressing challenges. The call to action for NCPDP members is to develop standards and enhancements to standards faster – to improve efficiencies and interoperability for all stakeholders and to fortify patient safety.
Giang himself made a swift and unexpected career move when, six months short of graduation, he abandoned a degree in commerce and law to build a business teaching magic online. Giang's business, The Encyclopedia of Magic, which recently merged with 52kards, is a leading resource for more than 800,000 students of magic worldwide. It was so hugely successful that it earned him the award of Top Young Entrepreneur in Australia. He is also the CEO of Luminary Productions, which produces video for individuals and companies globally.
Giang has spent the last 15 years mastering the art of performance-enhanced communication, helping thousands of professionals worldwide. He shares three key business ideas and demonstrates them using the art of magic with onstage audience participation. By creating a fun and highly entertaining atmosphere of illusion, each key business concept is driven home in a truly profound and creative manner, creating a powerful emotional experience for attendees.
Selling the illusion is one of the most difficult products in the world to sell. Said Vinh Giang, "Imagine if you applied the same mindset to your company –imagine if you applied the same dedication to your business – think about what you could achieve."
About NCPDP
