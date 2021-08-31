SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NCPDP announced today the call for proposals for its 2022 Annual Technology & Business Conference, "Be BOLD. Break Barriers.," which will be held May 2-4, 2022, at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona. NCPDP's national conference draws more than 700 attendees from across the healthcare industry, including technical, business and executive representatives from health plans, pharmacy benefit managers, retail and independent pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, long-term care providers, healthcare consultants, technology vendors, pharmaceutical manufacturers, wholesale drug distributors, database management organizations and others.
"Our 2022 Annual Conference theme, Be BOLD. Break Barriers. are two strong calls to action for the healthcare industry, and specifically, NCPDP members," explained Lee Ann Stember, NCPDP's President & CEO. "The first call to action is to Be BOLD. We must be purposeful, proactive, committed, and creative with our actions and behaviors, problem solving and consensus building in NCPDP forums. Break Barriers. is a powerful and direct call to support achievement of the goals in NCPDP's Three Year Strategic Plan. This includes breaking down barriers to interoperability, barriers that impede access to medication therapies, and barriers to successful implementation of innovative value-based care models. In addition, we are reexamining our processes with the goal of developing standards and solutions for the common good even faster! Now is the time to lean in, be bold and break down barriers to improve healthcare and the patient experience."
NCPDP is accepting submissions for two different session formats at its 2022 Annual Conference:
- Standard Track Sessions are 60-minute sessions, providing for a 45-minute presentation and 15 minutes of question and answer. These sessions are limited to a maximum of two (2) speakers. However, the 2022 Annual Conference Subcommittee will consider more than two speakers/panel discussions if the topic warrants, and the proposal must include a thorough description and detailed information on the session and speakers/panelists (all form fields must be completed).
- Rapid-fire, Hot Topic Sessions are 30-minute sessions focused on a high-level overview of an emerging trend. These sessions are designed to be both cutting-edge and highly focused, requiring the presenter to share ideas and achieve learning objective(s) in 20 minutes, with the remaining 10 minutes open for interactive discussion. These sessions are intended for one speaker but if the topic warrants, can have a maximum of two (2) speakers.
NCPDP encourages the submission of proposals covering a broad range of educational, informative healthcare and pharmacy topic areas, such as:
- Artificial Intelligence
- Behavioral Nudges
- Blockchain Technology
- Compliance, Accreditation, Government Mandates and Audits, HIPAA
- Data and Analytics
- Digital Therapeutics, Technology
- Emerging Pharmacy Treatments
- Emerging Technologies
- Food and Drug Administration Programs
- Impact of Regulatory/Legislative Environment on NCPDP Standards, Membership, Priorities
- Long-term Care, Hospice
- Pharmacogenomics
- Population Health Management
- Precision Medicine
- Medicaid and Medicare Programs
- Medication Adherence, Medication Management
- mHealth (mobile health)
- Patient Experience, Patient Engagement
- Pharmacist as Provider, Pharmacist Provided Patient Care
- Pharmacy Quality Measures
- Rebates, Chargebacks
- Social Determinants of Health
- Specialty Pharmacy
- Standards & Interoperability
- Telehealth
- Value Based Care
- Wearables Data
- 340B Drug Discount Program
NCPDP encourages presentations that support or tie to the conference theme, wherever possible.
Preference will be given to case studies, pilot results and emerging trends. The deadline to submit a proposal is October 4, 2021.
For more information or to submit a proposal, visit: https://ncpdp.org/ac/call-for-proposals-info.aspx. For real-time updates before and during the conference, follow us at http://twitter.com/ncpdp or join the discussion using NCPDP's 2022 Annual Technology & Business Conference hashtag: #NCPDP22.
About NCPDP
Founded in 1977, NCPDP is a not-for-profit, ANSI-accredited, Standards Development Organization with more than 1,600 members representing virtually every sector of the pharmacy services industry. Our diverse membership provides leadership and healthcare business solutions through education and standards, created using the consensus building process. NCPDP has been named in federal legislation, including HIPAA, MMA, and HITECH. NCPDP members have created standards such as the Telecommunication Standard and Batch Standard, the SCRIPT Standard for ePrescribing, the Manufacturers Rebate Standard and more to improve communication within the pharmacy industry. Our data products include dataQ®, a robust database of information on more than 80,000 pharmacies, resQ™, an industry pharmacy credentialing resource, and HCIdea®, an innovative prescriber database that provides continually updated information on more than 2.5 million prescribers. NCPDP's RxReconn® is a legislative tracking product for real-time monitoring of pharmacy-related state and national legislative and regulatory activity. For more information about NCPDP Standards, Data Services, Products, Educational Programs and Work Group meetings, go online at http://www.ncpdp.org or call 480.477.1000.
