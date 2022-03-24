SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NCPDP announced today that the 20th Surgeon General for the United States, Dr. Jerome Adams, will take the stage on Monday, May 2nd to deliver the Opening Keynote Address at NCPDP's 2022 Annual Technology & Business Conference, "BE BOLD. Break Barriers.", which will be held May 2-4, 2022, at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona. As Surgeon General, Dr. Adams led the 6,000 person U.S. Public Health Service during a worldwide pandemic, while passionately fighting for issues that his own family and community experienced, including limited healthcare access, chronic disease, substance use disorder and ensuing stigma, tobacco addiction, maternal health, mental illness and the opioid epidemic.
"We are thrilled to have Dr. Jerome Adams kick off our conference and address the very people who are committed to problem-solving healthcare challenges and standardizing the exchange of health information to improve healthcare outcomes for all," remarked Lee Ann Stember, President & CEO of NCPDP. "Dr. Adams forged an influential career focused on addressing public health challenges and breaking barriers on key issues that align with the work of NCPDP. This will be an enlightening and inspiring kickoff to our 2022 Annual Conference."
In his keynote address, Dr. Adams will share his expertise at the forefront of national and global health policy and his own personal experiences: growing up poor and Black with life-threatening asthma, as a brother to someone with substance use disorder, and as someone navigating politics to tirelessly champion the health of the vulnerable and voiceless during times of crisis. In 2016, when Dr. Adams became America's 20th Surgeon General, he brought an ambitious goal to tackle the raging opioid crisis and make naloxone widely available. His agenda also included addressing health disparities such as maternal health and promoting community health and wellness through engagement with businesses and employers. Dr. Adams faced an e-cigarette/vaping epidemic among youth, and a once-in-a-century COVID-19 pandemic. Through it all, he stayed at the table, as one of the only high-level Black voices in the administration. Dr. Adams leveraged his position to advocate for disproportionately hard-hit communities of color and address the systemic health disparities that COVID-19 brought to light. As Dr. Adams often says, "If you're not at the table, you're on the menu."
Dr. Adams is as steadfast and committed as ever to his 25-year mission in community and public health. He is currently a member of the Bipartisan Policy Center's Opioid Crisis Task Force which was launched to develop evidence-based recommendations for Congress and the Biden administration. The Opioid Crisis Task Force will develop policy to reduce drug overdose deaths and combat the national opioid crisis, an epidemic within the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Adams is also a fellow of The University of Virginia Darden School of Business Dean's D.C. Fellows program. Most recently, he became a Distinguished Professor, Presidential Fellow and Executive Director of Health Equity Initiatives at Purdue.
NCPDP's national conference draws attendees from across the healthcare industry, including technical, business, and executive representatives from health plans, pharmacy benefit managers, retail and independent pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, long-term care providers, healthcare consultants, technology vendors, pharmaceutical manufacturers, wholesale drug distributors, database management organizations and others. The NCPDP Annual Conference is open to all healthcare industry stakeholders. To register for the conference visit https://ncpdp.org/ac/register.aspx.
