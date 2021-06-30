SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NCPDP announced today highlights from its 2021 Virtual Annual Technology & Business Conference, themed Reimagine, Reinvent, Reinvest. The event, which spanned three half days of programming, included riveting keynote speakers, Vinh Giang, Doug Lindsay and Doug Long; 13 educational sessions with CPE for pharmacists and pharmacy technologists; updates on NCPDP's Three Year Strategic Plan in the State of the Association; Passing of the Gavel; and its Awards & Recognition event.
In her "State of the Association" report on Tuesday, NCPDP President & CEO, Lee Ann Stember, provided a progress update NCPDP's Three Year Strategic Plan, supporting NCPDP's Vision, to lead the industry in healthcare standards and solutions for the common good. Stember detailed substantial progress achieved during an exceptionally challenging year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including mobilizing the industry to develop emergency guidance to enable pharmacists across the country to administer COVID-19 tests and immunizations; significant progress in the goal to increase speed to standards creation; planning to support value-based administration, and more. Then, Stember invited Mindy Smith, NCPDP Foundation Chair, to provide an update on the NCPDP Foundation's activities. Smith covered the Foundation's public service video which was created to raise awareness of the important role of pharmacists in COVID-19 testing and vaccine administration; outcomes of NCPDP Foundation-funded research projects and the three pillars on which the Foundation will focus future fundraising efforts.
Other conference highlights include:
- Darren K. Townzen, R.Ph., M.B.A., Senior Director of Health and Wellness Pharmacy Audit, Billing, Reconciliation, and Health Care Data, Walmart, was appointed Chair of the NCPDP Board of Trustees.
- Pooja Babbrah, MBA, PBM Practice Lead, Point-of-Care Partners, was appointed Vice Chair of the NCPDP Board of Trustees.
- NCPDP 2021-2022 Board of Trustees' newly elected members took office (June 22nd): Kim Diehl-Boyd, Vice President, Industry Relations and Government Affairs, CoverMyMeds; Pam Schweitzer, R.Ph., Pharm.D., RADM (retired), USPHS, Former Assistant Surgeon General, and currently Summit Healthcare, LLC; Krista Ward, MBA, Vice President, Pharmacy Innovation, CareSource.
- NCPDP named Anne Johnston, R.Ph., MPA, Sr. Director, Enterprise Data Governance, Express Scripts, as recipient of its prestigious TIME (The Individual Member Excellence) Award.
- Monique Irmen, MBA, Director, Government Programs, RelayHealth/McKesson was presented the Benjamin D. Ward Distinguished Member Award.
- Hannah Cardosi, Senior Project Manager, Express Scripts, received the Rising Star Award.
- NCPDP's 2021 Champion Award was presented to two recipients: Ken Hill, R.Ph.; and Charlie Oltman, MBA, CHC.
In addition, in a surprise announcement, Lee Ann Stember revealed the NCPDP Board of Trustees had authorized the gift of two $1,000,000 endowments to the NCPDP Foundation: The Thomas R. Bizzaro, R.Ph., Endowment; and The Kay Morgan Endowment. Both Tom Bizzaro and Kay Morgan were in attendance and learned of the endowments along with other conference attendees. They shared their candid reactions with the viewing audience. Stember commented, "It was a joy and a privilege to recognize Tom and Kay for their decades of leadership, mentorship, support and unselfish devotion to the work and growth of NCPDP." The Thomas R. Bizzaro Endowment and the Kay Morgan Endowment are restricted funds intended to help sustain the Foundation in the long run. The principal cannot be touched; however, a percent of the interest can be used to support the Foundation's ongoing work. The intention is for the principal to continue to grow and help ensure that the Foundation's work will continue in perpetuity.
NCPDP's 2022 Annual Technology & Business Conference will be held May 2-4, 2022, at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona
