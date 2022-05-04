Highlights Include Newly Elected Board Members, Announcement of Award Recipients, Keynoters and Featured Speakers Headlining the Conference, and State of the Association Report
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NCPDP announced today highlights from its 2022 Annual Technology & Business Conference, "Be BOLD. Break Barriers." The Annual Conference opened with 20th Surgeon General of the United States, Dr. Jerome Adams' keynote address on a lifetime dedicated to breaking through healthcare, institutional and socioeconomic barriers. Justin Jones-Fosu, world-renowned speaker and author on meaningful work and diversity, inclusion and collaboration, inspired the audience with his keynote address, which included techniques on how to bring meaning to our work and lives, and a workshop on "The Inclusive Mindset." Lygeia Ricciardi, digital health and patient engagement pioneer, shared her perspective on how to empower consumers as partners in their health journey through digital information and tools. Closing featured speaker and conference favorite, Doug Long, returned to deliver his informative IQVIA™ Market Trends Report. Educational track sessions spanned important industry topics such as specialty pharmacy; precision medicine; 340B Drug Pricing Program; NCPDP's Real-Time Prescription Benefit Standard; social determinants of health (SDOH); leveraging big data; legal updates; ePrescribing pet medications, and more.
Other conference highlights include:
- Pooja Babbrah, MBA, PBM Practice Lead, Point-of-Care Partners, was appointed Chair of the NCPDP Board of Trustees.
- Mara N. Mitchel, Vice President, Pharmacy Programs, Oscar Health, was appointed Vice Chair of the NCPDP Board of Trustees.
- NCPDP 2022-2023 Board of Trustees' newly elected members took office: Mark Gingrich, M.S., Chief Information Officer, Surescripts (re-elected for a second term); Mara N. Mitchel, Vice President, Pharmacy Programs, Oscar Health; and Christian Tadrus, R.Ph., Pharm.D., FASCP, NSC, Independent Pharmacist.
- NCPDP named Sharon Gruttadauria, Director, Strategic Product Management, CVS Health, as recipient of its prestigious TIME (The Individual Member Excellence) Award.
- Karen Eckert, R.Ph., MPM, Director, Clinical Sales Support, Wolters Kluwer, was presented the Benjamin D. Ward Distinguished Member Award.
- Krystal Clay, Senior Advisor, Express Scripts, received the Rising Star Award.
- NCPDP's 2022 Champion Award was presented to two recipients: Lori Moore, PharmD, CAPT, United States Public Health Service (USPHS); and Paloma L. Hawry, CDC Contractor, Deloitte Consulting | Federal Healthcare.
In her "State of the Association" report on Tuesday, NCPDP President & CEO Lee Ann Stember provided a progress update on NCPDP's Strategic Plan in the following areas: leadership in standards development; speed to standards creation; standards support for value-based care models, precision medicine and innovation. She shared an update on collaboration with SDOs and other partners, as well as the NCPDP Foundation. Also, during the State of the Association, Michael W. Bukach, R.Ph., Chair of the NCPDP Foundation, provided a report on research and projects funded by the Foundation that have proven the value and benefits of NCPDP standards.
NCPDP's 2023 Annual Technology & Business Conference will be held May 8-10, 2023, at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona.
About NCPDP
Founded in 1977, NCPDP is a not-for-profit, ANSI-accredited, Standards Development Organization with more than 1,500 members representing virtually every sector of the pharmacy services industry. Our diverse membership provides leadership and healthcare business solutions through education and standards, created using the consensus building process. NCPDP has been named in federal legislation, including HIPAA, MMA, and HITECH. NCPDP members have created standards such as the Telecommunication Standard and Batch Standard, the SCRIPT Standard for ePrescribing, the Manufacturers Rebate Standard and more to improve communication within the pharmacy industry. Our data products include dataQ®, a robust database of information on more than 80,000 pharmacies, resQ™, an industry pharmacy credentialing resource, and HCIdea®, an innovative prescriber database that provides continually updated information on more than 2.5 million prescribers. NCPDP's RxReconn® is a legislative tracking product for real-time monitoring of pharmacy-related state and national legislative and regulatory activity. For more information about NCPDP Standards, Data Services, Products, Educational Programs and Work Group meetings, go online at http://www.ncpdp.org or call 480.477.1000.
###
Media Contact
Janet Cabibbo, NCPDP, 480-477-1000 x104, jcabibbo@ncpdp.org
Maggie Bruce, NCPDP, 480-477-1000 x144, mbruce@ncpdp.org
SOURCE NCPDP