SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NCPDP announced today that Richard Sage has joined NCPDP as its Senior Vice President, Innovation. In this newly created position, Sage will cultivate a community of innovation within NCPDP to ensure our standards continue to support interoperability for new technologies, reforms and advances that will transform the future of healthcare in alignment with NCPDP's strategic plan. In addition, operationally, Sage will provide leadership in the development and implementation of research needed for NCPDP's business development, strategic planning, budgeting, membership recruiting, outreach, and sponsorships.
Sage is a well-known industry executive, most recently the Vice President of Retail Solutions at McKesson Corporation, where he led the development and implementation of a strategic roadmap to govern its retail pharmacy business. Previously Sage served as Vice President and General Manager at Supplylogix, a division of McKesson Corporation, managing the business unit and expanding market penetration into health systems and independent pharmacies in the U.S., as well as expanding its reach into Canada. An entrepreneur himself, Sage was Chief Executive Officer and Partner at Check-InMD, a health information technology start-up company focused on patient access and transparency. As the Senior Vice President of Pharmacy Services at Emdeon Business Services, Sage led the vision, strategy, and execution of all facets of its Pharmacy Services, shifting its business model from a single product focus to a multi-product suite of services that served as the foundation for Emdeon's revenue growth.
Sage is also a long-standing and active NCPDP member leader, supporting NCPDP's Vision to lead the industry in healthcare standards and solutions for the common good. Prior to joining NCPDP, Sage was an NCPDP Standardization Committee Co-Chair and has served as a member of the Bylaws Committee and Finance Committee and served as Co-Chair of NCPDP's Work Group 11 ePrescribing and Related Transactions. Sage has been a member of several committees and member programs aimed at cultivating future member leaders, including NCPDP's Path to Leadership Subcommittee, Awards Committee, and Mentorship Program.
"This new position is critically important to our organization," explained Lee Ann Stember, President & CEO of NCPDP. "Rick has the unique blend of broad and deep industry experience, demonstrated success in strategic planning and disruptive innovation, product management, business development, leadership skills and a thorough knowledge of NCPDP. This experience will help him exploit our strengths and bridge the divide between emerging technologies and the real-time interoperability and clinical insights NCPDP provides through its standards and solutions."
"I am extremely excited to join the NCPDP staff to bring my industry experience and knowledge to the organization", said Sage. "I have a passion for improved patient care, and I cannot think of a better place to support the changes necessary to meet the new and emerging opportunities than NCPDP. This is the organization that brings together pharmacies, providers, payers, processors, manufacturers and other stakeholders to address needs in the industry and collaborate on the standards necessary to support them."
For a high-resolution photo of Richard Sage, visit https://oldsite.ncpdp.org/NCPDP/media/pdf/UploadLinks/RickSagePreferred-7-7-21.jpg.
About NCPDP
Founded in 1977, NCPDP is a not-for-profit, ANSI-accredited, Standards Development Organization with more than 1,500 members representing virtually every sector of the pharmacy services industry. Our diverse membership provides leadership and healthcare business solutions through education and standards, created using the consensus building process. NCPDP has been named in federal legislation, including HIPAA, MMA, and HITECH. NCPDP members have created standards such as the Telecommunication Standard and Batch Standard, the SCRIPT Standard for ePrescribing, the Manufacturers Rebate Standard and more to improve communication within the pharmacy industry. Our data products include dataQ®, a robust database of information on more than 80,000 pharmacies, resQ™, an industry pharmacy credentialing resource, and HCIdea®, an innovative prescriber database that provides continually updated information on more than 2.5 million prescribers. NCPDP's RxReconn® is a legislative tracking product for real-time monitoring of pharmacy-related state and national legislative and regulatory activity. For more information about NCPDP Standards, Data Services, Products, Educational Programs and Work Group meetings, go online at https://ncpdp.org/ or call 480.477.1000.
Media Contact
Janet Cabibbo, NCPDP, 480-477-1000 x 104, jcabibbo@ncpdp.org
Maggie Bruce, NCPDP, 480-477-1000 x 144, mbruce@ncpdp.org
SOURCE NCPDP