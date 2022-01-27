SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NCPDP Foundation Board of Trustees announced a call for grant proposals that demonstrate the value of NCPDP standards in supporting patient safety, access to care and the expanded role of pharmacists. Grant proposals must meet the grant proposal requirements and be submitted electronically by April 29, 2022, to be considered for the current grant funding cycle.
Grant proposals must align with one or more of the NCPDP Foundation's strategic initiatives and must utilize and demonstrate value of NCPDP Standards. Research projects must benefit at least one of the NCPDP Foundation strategic initiatives: increasing the role and value of pharmacists; increasing patient access to care; and enhancing patient safety. In addition, research projects must seek to demonstrate and measure how one or more, existing or future NCPDP Standards supports the strategic initiative and improves interoperability. Descriptions of NCPDP Standards are available on the NCPDP website. Membership in NCPDP is required to access the Standards.
Areas of particular interest include demonstrating the value of NCPDP's Specialty Enrollment Standard; the RxChange or RxFill messages in the NCPDP SCRIPT Standard; or showing how NCPDP Standards support value-based arrangements (VBAs), precision medicine, social determinants of health (SDOH), digital therapy (DTx) or the NCPDP National Facilitator Model. While these areas are currently of particular interest, the NCPDP Foundation welcomes and will evaluate other projects that meet the essential criteria.
To submit a grant proposal, complete and submit the Request for Funding form along with supplemental material by April 29, 2022. View Frequently Asked Questions for more information.
About NCPDP Foundation
The NCPDP Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and is affiliated with the National Council for Prescription Drug Programs (NCPDP). The NCPDP Foundation was established in December 2012 to support research, education, and charitable involvement within the healthcare industry. For more information, visit http://ncpdpfoundation.org.
