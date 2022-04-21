Frannie McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Scriptcycle, LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of GoodRx), to Serve as Patient Access to Care Chair for the Foundation's Newly Established National Advisory Council
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NCPDP Foundation today announces GoodRx as its Access to Care Founders gift donor. GoodRx's donation of $100,000 will support future research projects over the next two years that demonstrate and measure one or more existing or future NCPDP standards that align with the Foundation's strategic initiative to Expand Patient Access to Care. Scriptcycle's Chief Executive Officer, Frannie McGowan, will serve as the NCPDP Foundation's National Advisory Council (NAC) Chair for Patient Access to Care.
The NCPDP Foundation's newly established NAC will focus its fundraising efforts in support of three research priorities: enhance patient safety; expand access to care; and expand the role and value of pharmacists. The NAC is composed of volunteer leaders who are committed to advancing NCPDP and its national initiatives. Members represent the highest levels of industry, philanthropy and non-governmental organizations and serve in an advisory rather than fiduciary role.
"All too often, sticker shock causes patients to abandon needed prescriptions, as numerous studies have shown that the cost of prescriptions is a key cause of people failing to begin or continue prescription drug therapies. It is great to work with an industry leader such as GoodRx to advance patient access to care through NCPDP's standards," said J.W. Hill, MBAHCM, CNED, Executive Director, NCPDP Foundation.
Lee Ann Stember, NCPDP's President & CEO and NCPDP Foundation Board Member, stated, "The enrollment process, benefit coverage decisions, safety and education components required before specialty medications can be dispensed are time consuming. The required information exchange typically occurs through phone and fax methods, which exacerbates delays. Although some patients can obtain specialty medications in a week or so, some report waiting months. While patients wait -- or give up -- their disease progresses and their health deteriorates, sometimes seriously. NCPDP and the NCPDP Foundation, with the support of GoodRx, is committed to breaking down these barriers using NCPDP Standards to improve patient access."
"We are proud to support the NCPDP Foundation and the work they do to help patients access lifesaving medications," said Frannie McGowan, CEO of Scriptcycle (a wholly owned subsidiary of GoodRx). "We believe the research the Foundation supports will help providers and patients find clinically appropriate, lower cost medications. Finding new ways to make this information readily available will allow patients to get on, and stay on, prescribed therapies more efficiently. I look forward to being a part of the NAC and helping drive this important work forward."
About NCPDP Foundation
The NCPDP Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and is affiliated with the National Council for Prescription Drug Programs (NCPDP). The NCPDP Foundation was established in December 2012 to support research, education, and charitable involvement within the healthcare industry. For more information, visit http://ncpdpfoundation.org.
About GoodRx
GoodRx is a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. Our technology delivers strong savings, trusted information, and access to care to make healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $35 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the work and impact of the NCPDP Foundation. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks relating to our acquisition strategy, the integration of acquired business and the important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in GoodRx's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and our other filings with the SEC. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.
