SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NCPDP Foundation Board of Trustees announced its second 2022 call for grant proposals that demonstrate the value of NCPDP standards in supporting patient safety, access to care and the expanded role of pharmacists. Grant proposals must meet the grant proposal requirements and be submitted electronically by August 18, 2022, to be considered for the current grant funding cycle.
Research projects must benefit at least one of the NCPDP Foundation strategic initiatives: increasing the role and value of pharmacists; increasing patient access to care; and enhancing patient safety. In addition, research projects must seek to demonstrate and measure how an underutilized NCPDP Standard or a new use for an NCPDP Standard supports the strategic initiative and improves interoperability. Alternatively, the project can demonstrate the need for a new NCPDP standard that supports the initiatives. Descriptions of NCPDP Standards are available on the NCPDP website. Membership in NCPDP is required to access the Standards. The Foundation will consider proposals that broadly support standardization of the exchange of healthcare information and also align with the Foundation's Vision, Purpose and three strategic initiatives.
Areas of particular interest include demonstrating the value of the Specialty Medication Enrollment Standard; the NCPDP Pharmacy Services Billing Transaction in the Telecommunication Standard; or showing how other NCPDP Standards support value-based arrangements (VBAs), precision medicine, social determinants of health (SDOH), digital therapy (DTx) or the NCPDP National Facilitator Model. While these areas are currently of particular interest, the NCPDP Foundation welcomes and will evaluate other projects that meet the essential criteria.
To submit a grant proposal, complete and submit the Request for Funding form along with supplemental material by August 18, 2022. View Frequently Asked Questions for more information.
About NCPDP Foundation
The NCPDP Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and is affiliated with the National Council for Prescription Drug Programs (NCPDP). The NCPDP Foundation was established in December 2012 to support research, education, and charitable involvement within the healthcare industry. For more information, visit http://ncpdpfoundation.org.
